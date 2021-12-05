There will be player prop betting options available for Chris Godwin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 13 with the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Godwin has hauled in 67 balls, with a team-high 806 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 88 times, and is averaging 73.3 yards per game.

Godwin has been the target of 18.9% (88 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.

Godwin has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 20.9% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Godwin is averaging 68.9 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Falcons, 1.6 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).

Godwin has caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons six times, and had multiple TDs in three of those games.

The 249.3 yards per game the Falcons are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons' defense is 27th in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Colts, Godwin was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 24 yards.

Godwin's stat line over his last three games includes 17 grabs for 146 yards and one touchdown. He put up 48.7 yards per game, and was targeted 19 times.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 88 18.9% 67 806 5 19 20.9% Mike Evans 82 17.6% 50 695 10 14 15.4% Antonio Brown 42 9.0% 29 418 4 3 3.3% Rob Gronkowski 40 8.6% 29 378 4 9 9.9%

