An NFL Week 13 matchup features the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) hitting the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bengals vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in five of 11 games this season.

In 45.5% of Los Angeles' games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 3.4 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.

The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 49.5-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 50.3 points per game average total in Chargers games this season.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Bengals have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in four chances).

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Bengals rack up 28.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.6 per matchup the Chargers surrender.

Cincinnati is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.6 points.

The Bengals average 355.5 yards per game, just 5.3 more than the 350.2 the Chargers give up per matchup.

In games that Cincinnati amasses over 350.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (12).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Chargers.

Chargers stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 5-6-0 this year.

The Chargers have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Chargers average 24.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the Bengals give up (20.5).

Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.

The Chargers collect 35.6 more yards per game (383.8) than the Bengals allow per matchup (348.2).

When Los Angeles picks up more than 348.2 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point favorites or greater.

This season, Cincinnati has gone over the total in three of five games at home.

Bengals home games this season average 47.0 total points, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, on the road.

The Chargers are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.

Los Angeles has gone over the total once in five road games this season.

This season, Chargers away games average 49.5 points, equal to this contest's over/under.

Powered by Data Skrive.