December 5, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

An NFL Week 13 matchup features the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) hitting the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5).

Odds for Bengals vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in five of 11 games this season.
  • In 45.5% of Los Angeles' games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 3.4 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.
  • The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 49.5-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 50.3 points per game average total in Chargers games this season.
  • In Cincinnati's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in four chances).
  • Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
  • The Bengals rack up 28.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.6 per matchup the Chargers surrender.
  • Cincinnati is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.6 points.
  • The Bengals average 355.5 yards per game, just 5.3 more than the 350.2 the Chargers give up per matchup.
  • In games that Cincinnati amasses over 350.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (12).
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 5-6-0 this year.
  • The Chargers have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Los Angeles' games this season have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).
  • The Chargers average 24.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the Bengals give up (20.5).
  • Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.
  • The Chargers collect 35.6 more yards per game (383.8) than the Bengals allow per matchup (348.2).
  • When Los Angeles picks up more than 348.2 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Bengals have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point favorites or greater.
  • This season, Cincinnati has gone over the total in three of five games at home.
  • Bengals home games this season average 47.0 total points, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).
  • Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, on the road.
  • The Chargers are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the total once in five road games this season.
  • This season, Chargers away games average 49.5 points, equal to this contest's over/under.

