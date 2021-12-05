There will be player prop betting options available for Clyde Edwards-Helaire ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West foes square off in Week 13 when Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) take the field against the Denver Broncos (6-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Edwards-Helaire, has carried the ball 77 times for 367 yards (33.4 per game), with one touchdown.

And he has added 10 catches for 74 yards (6.7 per game) and two receiving TDs.

He has handled 77, or 28.5%, of his team's 270 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Denver

Edwards-Helaire's 23 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Broncos are 33.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of two games against the Broncos Edwards-Helaire has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Broncos have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 106.6 yards per game.

This season the Broncos have allowed six rushing TDs. They are ranked first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In Week 11 against the Cowboys, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries (averaging 5.2 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

He also hauled in two passes for 13 yards.

Over his last three outings, Edwards-Helaire has 63 yards on 12 carries (21.0 ypg), with one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 77 28.5% 367 1 6 14.0% 4.8 Darrel Williams 100 37.0% 358 4 18 41.9% 3.6 Patrick Mahomes II 44 16.3% 238 1 8 18.6% 5.4 Tyreek Hill 8 3.0% 94 0 2 4.7% 11.8

