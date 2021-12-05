Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Clyde Edwards-Helaire ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West foes square off in Week 13 when Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) take the field against the Denver Broncos (6-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Edwards-Helaire, has carried the ball 77 times for 367 yards (33.4 per game), with one touchdown.
  • And he has added 10 catches for 74 yards (6.7 per game) and two receiving TDs.
  • He has handled 77, or 28.5%, of his team's 270 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chiefs, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Edwards-Helaire's 23 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Broncos are 33.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of two games against the Broncos Edwards-Helaire has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Broncos have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 106.6 yards per game.
  • This season the Broncos have allowed six rushing TDs. They are ranked first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In Week 11 against the Cowboys, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries (averaging 5.2 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • He also hauled in two passes for 13 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Edwards-Helaire has 63 yards on 12 carries (21.0 ypg), with one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

77

28.5%

367

1

6

14.0%

4.8

Darrel Williams

100

37.0%

358

4

18

41.9%

3.6

Patrick Mahomes II

44

16.3%

238

1

8

18.6%

5.4

Tyreek Hill

8

3.0%

94

0

2

4.7%

11.8

