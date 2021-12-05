Publish date:
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Jacksonville
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp has grabbed 92 passes for a team-high 1,237 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 126 times and averages 112.5 yards per game.
- So far this season, 31.0% of the 406 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
- Kupp (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 29.1% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
4
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Kupp collected 35 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Jaguars, 58.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Jaguars.
- The Jaguars are giving up 258.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jaguars have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Packers, Kupp was targeted 10 times, totaling 96 yards on seven receptions.
- Kupp's stat line in his last three games shows 29 catches for 313 yards. He averaged 104.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 36 times.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
126
31.0%
92
1237
10
23
29.1%
Van Jefferson
62
15.3%
33
580
4
11
13.9%
Robert Woods
69
17.0%
45
556
4
16
20.3%
Tyler Higbee
56
13.8%
39
347
3
14
17.7%
