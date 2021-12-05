Before placing any bets on Cooper Kupp's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp has grabbed 92 passes for a team-high 1,237 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 126 times and averages 112.5 yards per game.

So far this season, 31.0% of the 406 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.

Kupp (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 29.1% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Kupp collected 35 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Jaguars, 58.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars are giving up 258.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Kupp was targeted 10 times, totaling 96 yards on seven receptions.

Kupp's stat line in his last three games shows 29 catches for 313 yards. He averaged 104.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 36 times.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 126 31.0% 92 1237 10 23 29.1% Van Jefferson 62 15.3% 33 580 4 11 13.9% Robert Woods 69 17.0% 45 556 4 16 20.3% Tyler Higbee 56 13.8% 39 347 3 14 17.7%

