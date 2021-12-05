Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Before placing any bets on Cooper Kupp's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp has grabbed 92 passes for a team-high 1,237 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 126 times and averages 112.5 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 31.0% of the 406 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
  • Kupp (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 29.1% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Kupp collected 35 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Jaguars, 58.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Jaguars.
  • The Jaguars are giving up 258.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jaguars have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Kupp was targeted 10 times, totaling 96 yards on seven receptions.
  • Kupp's stat line in his last three games shows 29 catches for 313 yards. He averaged 104.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 36 times.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

126

31.0%

92

1237

10

23

29.1%

Van Jefferson

62

15.3%

33

580

4

11

13.9%

Robert Woods

69

17.0%

45

556

4

16

20.3%

Tyler Higbee

56

13.8%

39

347

3

14

17.7%

Powered By Data Skrive