Bookmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Cordarrelle Patterson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 13 when Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Patterson, has carried the ball 93 times for 411 yards (37.4 per game), with four touchdowns.

He has added 41 catches for 500 yards (45.5 per game) and five touchdowns.

He has received 93 of his team's 259 carries this season (35.9%).

The Falcons have thrown the ball in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In his two career matchups against the Buccaneers, Patterson averaged nine rushing yards per game, 24.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson, in two matchups versus the Buccaneers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Buccaneers are first in the league, giving up 81.0 yards per game.

The Falcons are up against the NFL's third-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (seven this year).

Recent Performances

Patterson put together a 108-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball 16 times (averaging 6.8 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns.

Patterson added two catches for 27 yards.

During his last three games, Patterson has rushed for 133 yards on 20 carries (44.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught three passes for 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 93 35.9% 411 4 14 41.2% 4.4 Mike Davis 96 37.1% 306 1 12 35.3% 3.2 Wayne Gallman 28 10.8% 104 0 1 2.9% 3.7 Matt Ryan 21 8.1% 43 1 5 14.7% 2.0

