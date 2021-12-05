Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Cordarrelle Patterson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 13 when Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Patterson, has carried the ball 93 times for 411 yards (37.4 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He has added 41 catches for 500 yards (45.5 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He has received 93 of his team's 259 carries this season (35.9%).
  • The Falcons have thrown the ball in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patterson's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In his two career matchups against the Buccaneers, Patterson averaged nine rushing yards per game, 24.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patterson, in two matchups versus the Buccaneers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Buccaneers are first in the league, giving up 81.0 yards per game.
  • The Falcons are up against the NFL's third-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (seven this year).

Recent Performances

  • Patterson put together a 108-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball 16 times (averaging 6.8 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Patterson added two catches for 27 yards.
  • During his last three games, Patterson has rushed for 133 yards on 20 carries (44.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught three passes for 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

93

35.9%

411

4

14

41.2%

4.4

Mike Davis

96

37.1%

306

1

12

35.3%

3.2

Wayne Gallman

28

10.8%

104

0

1

2.9%

3.7

Matt Ryan

21

8.1%

43

1

5

14.7%

2.0

Powered By Data Skrive