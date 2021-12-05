Publish date:
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Patterson, has carried the ball 93 times for 411 yards (37.4 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He has added 41 catches for 500 yards (45.5 per game) and five touchdowns.
- He has received 93 of his team's 259 carries this season (35.9%).
- The Falcons have thrown the ball in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In his two career matchups against the Buccaneers, Patterson averaged nine rushing yards per game, 24.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Patterson, in two matchups versus the Buccaneers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Buccaneers are first in the league, giving up 81.0 yards per game.
- The Falcons are up against the NFL's third-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (seven this year).
Recent Performances
- Patterson put together a 108-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball 16 times (averaging 6.8 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Patterson added two catches for 27 yards.
- During his last three games, Patterson has rushed for 133 yards on 20 carries (44.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught three passes for 41 yards (13.7 per game).
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
93
35.9%
411
4
14
41.2%
4.4
Mike Davis
96
37.1%
306
1
12
35.3%
3.2
Wayne Gallman
28
10.8%
104
0
1
2.9%
3.7
Matt Ryan
21
8.1%
43
1
5
14.7%
2.0
