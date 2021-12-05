Publish date:
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sutton's 634 receiving yards (57.6 per game) are a team high. He has 45 receptions (70 targets) and two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 19.1% of the 367 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Sutton has been on the receiving end of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Chiefs.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Sutton is averaging 73.8 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Chiefs, 30.3 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
- Sutton, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Chiefs are conceding 264.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Chargers, Sutton was targeted three times and racked up two catches for 17 yards.
- Sutton has recorded 55 receiving yards (18.3 per game), reeling in five passes on eight targets over his last three games.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
70
19.1%
45
634
2
10
19.6%
Tim Patrick
56
15.3%
39
549
4
9
17.6%
Noah Fant
63
17.2%
45
391
3
10
19.6%
Jerry Jeudy
31
8.4%
24
253
0
3
5.9%
Powered By Data Skrive