In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Courtland Sutton for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West foes meet in Week 13 when Sutton and the Denver Broncos (6-5) hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sutton's 634 receiving yards (57.6 per game) are a team high. He has 45 receptions (70 targets) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 19.1% of the 367 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Sutton has been on the receiving end of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Sutton is averaging 73.8 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Chiefs, 30.3 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).

Sutton, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Chiefs are conceding 264.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chargers, Sutton was targeted three times and racked up two catches for 17 yards.

Sutton has recorded 55 receiving yards (18.3 per game), reeling in five passes on eight targets over his last three games.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 70 19.1% 45 634 2 10 19.6% Tim Patrick 56 15.3% 39 549 4 9 17.6% Noah Fant 63 17.2% 45 391 3 10 19.6% Jerry Jeudy 31 8.4% 24 253 0 3 5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive