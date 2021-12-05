Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Courtland Sutton for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West foes meet in Week 13 when Sutton and the Denver Broncos (6-5) hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sutton's 634 receiving yards (57.6 per game) are a team high. He has 45 receptions (70 targets) and two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 19.1% of the 367 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Sutton has been on the receiving end of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Sutton is averaging 73.8 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Chiefs, 30.3 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
  • Sutton, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Chiefs are conceding 264.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chargers, Sutton was targeted three times and racked up two catches for 17 yards.
  • Sutton has recorded 55 receiving yards (18.3 per game), reeling in five passes on eight targets over his last three games.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

70

19.1%

45

634

2

10

19.6%

Tim Patrick

56

15.3%

39

549

4

9

17.6%

Noah Fant

63

17.2%

45

391

3

10

19.6%

Jerry Jeudy

31

8.4%

24

253

0

3

5.9%

