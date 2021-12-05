Publish date:
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Seattle vs. San Francisco
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Metcalf has also tacked on 650 yards on 47 grabs and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times and puts up 59.1 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 24.0% of the 317 passes thrown by his team have gone Metcalf's way.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have thrown the football in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his five matchups against the 49ers, Metcalf's 79.6 receiving yards average is 21.1 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (58.5).
- Metcalf, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
- The 49ers have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 222.6 yards per game through the air.
- The 49ers have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Football Team, Metcalf was targeted four times and racked up one catch for 13 yards.
- Metcalf's stat line during his last three games shows eight grabs for 70 yards. He averaged 23.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 20 times.
Metcalf's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.K. Metcalf
76
24.0%
47
650
8
11
33.3%
Tyler Lockett
76
24.0%
50
813
3
4
12.1%
Gerald Everett
38
12.0%
30
272
2
4
12.1%
Freddie Swain
30
9.5%
17
201
3
4
12.1%
