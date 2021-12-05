Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Seattle vs. San Francisco

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on D.K. Metcalf for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 13 with the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Metcalf has also tacked on 650 yards on 47 grabs and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times and puts up 59.1 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 24.0% of the 317 passes thrown by his team have gone Metcalf's way.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have thrown the football in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his five matchups against the 49ers, Metcalf's 79.6 receiving yards average is 21.1 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (58.5).
  • Metcalf, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 222.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The 49ers have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Football Team, Metcalf was targeted four times and racked up one catch for 13 yards.
  • Metcalf's stat line during his last three games shows eight grabs for 70 yards. He averaged 23.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 20 times.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.K. Metcalf

76

24.0%

47

650

8

11

33.3%

Tyler Lockett

76

24.0%

50

813

3

4

12.1%

Gerald Everett

38

12.0%

30

272

2

4

12.1%

Freddie Swain

30

9.5%

17

201

3

4

12.1%

