In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on D.K. Metcalf for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 13 with the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Metcalf has also tacked on 650 yards on 47 grabs and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times and puts up 59.1 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 24.0% of the 317 passes thrown by his team have gone Metcalf's way.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have thrown the football in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his five matchups against the 49ers, Metcalf's 79.6 receiving yards average is 21.1 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (58.5).

Metcalf, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.

The 49ers have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 222.6 yards per game through the air.

The 49ers have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Football Team, Metcalf was targeted four times and racked up one catch for 13 yards.

Metcalf's stat line during his last three games shows eight grabs for 70 yards. He averaged 23.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 20 times.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.K. Metcalf 76 24.0% 47 650 8 11 33.3% Tyler Lockett 76 24.0% 50 813 3 4 12.1% Gerald Everett 38 12.0% 30 272 2 4 12.1% Freddie Swain 30 9.5% 17 201 3 4 12.1%

