December 5, 2021
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player props for Damien Harris ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC East opponents take the field in Week 13 when Harris and the New England Patriots (8-4) meet the Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Highmark Stadium.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 154 times for 643 yards (53.6 per game), with eight touchdowns.
  • He also has 84 receiving yards (7.0 per game) on 13 catches.
  • He has handled 154, or 46.1%, of his team's 334 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Patriots have called a pass in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

7

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Against the Bills, Harris' 25.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 29.0 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • In one of four games versus the Bills Harris has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Harris will go up against a Bills squad that allows 96.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
  • Harris and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Titans, Harris picked up 40 yards on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown.
  • He tacked on 12 yards on one reeption.
  • Over his last three games, Harris has rushed for 96 yards (32.0 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

154

46.1%

643

8

31

47.0%

4.2

Rhamondre Stevenson

76

22.8%

351

3

16

24.2%

4.6

Brandon Bolden

26

7.8%

141

0

4

6.1%

5.4

Kendrick Bourne

6

1.8%

78

0

1

1.5%

13.0

