Sportsbooks have listed player props for Damien Harris ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC East opponents take the field in Week 13 when Harris and the New England Patriots (8-4) meet the Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Highmark Stadium.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 154 times for 643 yards (53.6 per game), with eight touchdowns.

He also has 84 receiving yards (7.0 per game) on 13 catches.

He has handled 154, or 46.1%, of his team's 334 rushing attempts this season.

The Patriots have called a pass in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 7 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Harris' 25.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 29.0 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.

In one of four games versus the Bills Harris has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Harris will go up against a Bills squad that allows 96.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.

Harris and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Titans, Harris picked up 40 yards on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown.

He tacked on 12 yards on one reeption.

Over his last three games, Harris has rushed for 96 yards (32.0 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 154 46.1% 643 8 31 47.0% 4.2 Rhamondre Stevenson 76 22.8% 351 3 16 24.2% 4.6 Brandon Bolden 26 7.8% 141 0 4 6.1% 5.4 Kendrick Bourne 6 1.8% 78 0 1 1.5% 13.0

