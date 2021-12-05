Publish date:
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 154 times for 643 yards (53.6 per game), with eight touchdowns.
- He also has 84 receiving yards (7.0 per game) on 13 catches.
- He has handled 154, or 46.1%, of his team's 334 rushing attempts this season.
- The Patriots have called a pass in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Bills.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
7
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Against the Bills, Harris' 25.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 29.0 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
- In one of four games versus the Bills Harris has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Harris will go up against a Bills squad that allows 96.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
- Harris and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (11).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Titans, Harris picked up 40 yards on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown.
- He tacked on 12 yards on one reeption.
- Over his last three games, Harris has rushed for 96 yards (32.0 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown.
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
154
46.1%
643
8
31
47.0%
4.2
Rhamondre Stevenson
76
22.8%
351
3
16
24.2%
4.6
Brandon Bolden
26
7.8%
141
0
4
6.1%
5.4
Kendrick Bourne
6
1.8%
78
0
1
1.5%
13.0
Powered By Data Skrive