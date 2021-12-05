Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Chicago vs. Arizona

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Darnell Mooney before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 13 matchup sees Mooney's Chicago Bears (4-7) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mooney's team-leading 694 receiving yards (63.1 per game) have come on 46 catches (83 targets) including three touchdowns.
  • Mooney has been the target of 83 of his team's 310 passing attempts this season, or 26.8% of the target share.
  • Mooney has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.6% of the time while running the ball 50.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • The Cardinals have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 220.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cardinals' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Mooney was targeted eight times, picking up 123 yards on five receptions (averaging 24.6 yards per grab).
  • Mooney has reeled in 13 passes (30 targets) for 285 yards (95.0 per game) with two TDs over his last three outings.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

83

26.8%

46

694

3

4

12.9%

Cole Kmet

57

18.4%

37

361

0

6

19.4%

Allen Robinson II

50

16.1%

30

339

1

4

12.9%

Marquise Goodwin

33

10.6%

16

277

1

1

3.2%

