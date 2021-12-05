Publish date:
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Chicago vs. Arizona
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mooney's team-leading 694 receiving yards (63.1 per game) have come on 46 catches (83 targets) including three touchdowns.
- Mooney has been the target of 83 of his team's 310 passing attempts this season, or 26.8% of the target share.
- Mooney has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.6% of the time while running the ball 50.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Arizona
- The Cardinals have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 220.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Cardinals' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Mooney was targeted eight times, picking up 123 yards on five receptions (averaging 24.6 yards per grab).
- Mooney has reeled in 13 passes (30 targets) for 285 yards (95.0 per game) with two TDs over his last three outings.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
83
26.8%
46
694
3
4
12.9%
Cole Kmet
57
18.4%
37
361
0
6
19.4%
Allen Robinson II
50
16.1%
30
339
1
4
12.9%
Marquise Goodwin
33
10.6%
16
277
1
1
3.2%
