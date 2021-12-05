There will be player prop bets available for Darnell Mooney before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 13 matchup sees Mooney's Chicago Bears (4-7) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney's team-leading 694 receiving yards (63.1 per game) have come on 46 catches (83 targets) including three touchdowns.

Mooney has been the target of 83 of his team's 310 passing attempts this season, or 26.8% of the target share.

Mooney has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.6% of the time while running the ball 50.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

The Cardinals have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 220.0 yards per game through the air.

The Cardinals' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Mooney was targeted eight times, picking up 123 yards on five receptions (averaging 24.6 yards per grab).

Mooney has reeled in 13 passes (30 targets) for 285 yards (95.0 per game) with two TDs over his last three outings.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 83 26.8% 46 694 3 4 12.9% Cole Kmet 57 18.4% 37 361 0 6 19.4% Allen Robinson II 50 16.1% 30 339 1 4 12.9% Marquise Goodwin 33 10.6% 16 277 1 1 3.2%

