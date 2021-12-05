Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Chicago vs. Arizona

Author:

Before placing any bets on David Montgomery's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Montgomery's Chicago Bears (4-7) and the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) take the field in Week 13 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Montgomery has a team-high 476 rushing yards (43.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He also has 12 receptions for 103 yards (9.4 per game).
  • He has handled 113, or 35.9%, of his team's 315 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bears have run 49.6% passing plays and 50.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Montgomery's matchup with the Cardinals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • The Cardinals have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 113.8 yards per game.
  • This year the Cardinals have given up seven rushing TDs. They are ranked third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Montgomery put together a 46-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Lions, carrying the ball 17 times.
  • Montgomery also put up 28 yards on three receptions.
  • Montgomery has 167 rushing yards on 44 attempts (55.7 yards per carry) over his last three outings.
  • He's also caught six passes for 54 yards (18.0 per game).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Montgomery

113

35.9%

476

3

17

37.8%

4.2

Khalil Herbert

90

28.6%

373

1

8

17.8%

4.1

Justin Fields

56

17.8%

311

2

5

11.1%

5.6

Damien Williams

37

11.7%

139

2

8

17.8%

3.8

Powered By Data Skrive