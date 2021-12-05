Before placing any bets on David Montgomery's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Montgomery's Chicago Bears (4-7) and the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) take the field in Week 13 at Soldier Field.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Montgomery has a team-high 476 rushing yards (43.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

He also has 12 receptions for 103 yards (9.4 per game).

He has handled 113, or 35.9%, of his team's 315 rushing attempts this season.

The Bears have run 49.6% passing plays and 50.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

The Cardinals have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 113.8 yards per game.

This year the Cardinals have given up seven rushing TDs. They are ranked third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Montgomery put together a 46-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Lions, carrying the ball 17 times.

Montgomery also put up 28 yards on three receptions.

Montgomery has 167 rushing yards on 44 attempts (55.7 yards per carry) over his last three outings.

He's also caught six passes for 54 yards (18.0 per game).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 113 35.9% 476 3 17 37.8% 4.2 Khalil Herbert 90 28.6% 373 1 8 17.8% 4.1 Justin Fields 56 17.8% 311 2 5 11.1% 5.6 Damien Williams 37 11.7% 139 2 8 17.8% 3.8

