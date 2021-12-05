Publish date:
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Chicago vs. Arizona
David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds
David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Montgomery has a team-high 476 rushing yards (43.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He also has 12 receptions for 103 yards (9.4 per game).
- He has handled 113, or 35.9%, of his team's 315 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bears have run 49.6% passing plays and 50.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Arizona
- The Cardinals have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 113.8 yards per game.
- This year the Cardinals have given up seven rushing TDs. They are ranked third in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Montgomery put together a 46-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Lions, carrying the ball 17 times.
- Montgomery also put up 28 yards on three receptions.
- Montgomery has 167 rushing yards on 44 attempts (55.7 yards per carry) over his last three outings.
- He's also caught six passes for 54 yards (18.0 per game).
Montgomery's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Montgomery
113
35.9%
476
3
17
37.8%
4.2
Khalil Herbert
90
28.6%
373
1
8
17.8%
4.1
Justin Fields
56
17.8%
311
2
5
11.1%
5.6
Damien Williams
37
11.7%
139
2
8
17.8%
3.8
