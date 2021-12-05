There will be player props available for Dawson Knox ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC East foes meet in Week 13 when Knox and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) hit the field against the New England Patriots (8-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox has 31 catches on 41 targets for 415 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 37.7 yards per game.

Knox has been the target of 41 of his team's 418 passing attempts this season, or 9.8% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 13.9% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.5% of the time while running the football 40.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New England

Knox is averaging 47.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Patriots, 16.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (30.5).

In three matchups versus the Patriots, Knox has not had a touchdown catch.

The 218.3 passing yards the Patriots give up per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Patriots' defense is second in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Knox put together a 32-yard performance against the Saints last week on three catches while being targeted three times and scoring two touchdowns.

Knox's 14 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 129 yards (43.0 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 41 9.8% 31 415 7 10 13.9% Stefon Diggs 101 24.2% 67 847 7 20 27.8% Emmanuel Sanders 61 14.6% 36 559 4 8 11.1% Cole Beasley 79 18.9% 62 530 1 9 12.5%

