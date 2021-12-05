Publish date:
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Buffalo vs. New England
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox has 31 catches on 41 targets for 415 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 37.7 yards per game.
- Knox has been the target of 41 of his team's 418 passing attempts this season, or 9.8% of the target share.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 13.9% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.5% of the time while running the football 40.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. New England
- Knox is averaging 47.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Patriots, 16.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (30.5).
- In three matchups versus the Patriots, Knox has not had a touchdown catch.
- The 218.3 passing yards the Patriots give up per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Patriots' defense is second in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Knox put together a 32-yard performance against the Saints last week on three catches while being targeted three times and scoring two touchdowns.
- Knox's 14 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 129 yards (43.0 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
41
9.8%
31
415
7
10
13.9%
Stefon Diggs
101
24.2%
67
847
7
20
27.8%
Emmanuel Sanders
61
14.6%
36
559
4
8
11.1%
Cole Beasley
79
18.9%
62
530
1
9
12.5%
