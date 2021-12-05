Before placing any bets on Derek Carr's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 13 matchup sees Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) play the Washington Football Team (5-6) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This campaign Carr has racked up 3,414 passing yards (310.4 per game) while connecting on 278 of 413 passes (67.3% completion percentage), with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He has tacked on 73 rushing yards on 27 carries, averaging 6.6 yards per game.

The Raiders have run 61.4% passing plays and 38.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Carr has attempted 53 of his 413 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Washington

Carr threw for 118 passing yards in one matchup against the Football Team, 149.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Carr threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Football Team.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The 277.0 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 2.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys last week, Carr went 24-for-39 (61.5%) for 373 yards with one touchdown pass.

Carr added 21 yards on two carries, averaging 10.5 yards per attempt.

Carr has thrown for 849 yards while completing 67.3% of his passes (68-of-101), with four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three outings (283.0 per game).

He also has 39 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 82 19.9% 64 658 4 11 20.8% Darren Waller 84 20.3% 53 643 2 11 20.8% Bryan Edwards 40 9.7% 22 446 2 5 9.4%

