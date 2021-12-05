Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Las Vegas vs. Washington

Author:

Before placing any bets on Derek Carr's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 13 matchup sees Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) play the Washington Football Team (5-6) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This campaign Carr has racked up 3,414 passing yards (310.4 per game) while connecting on 278 of 413 passes (67.3% completion percentage), with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 73 rushing yards on 27 carries, averaging 6.6 yards per game.
  • The Raiders have run 61.4% passing plays and 38.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Carr has attempted 53 of his 413 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Carr threw for 118 passing yards in one matchup against the Football Team, 149.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Carr threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Football Team.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • The 277.0 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys last week, Carr went 24-for-39 (61.5%) for 373 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • Carr added 21 yards on two carries, averaging 10.5 yards per attempt.
  • Carr has thrown for 849 yards while completing 67.3% of his passes (68-of-101), with four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three outings (283.0 per game).
  • He also has 39 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

82

19.9%

64

658

4

11

20.8%

Darren Waller

84

20.3%

53

643

2

11

20.8%

Bryan Edwards

40

9.7%

22

446

2

5

9.4%

