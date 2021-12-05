Publish date:
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Las Vegas vs. Washington
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This campaign Carr has racked up 3,414 passing yards (310.4 per game) while connecting on 278 of 413 passes (67.3% completion percentage), with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He has tacked on 73 rushing yards on 27 carries, averaging 6.6 yards per game.
- The Raiders have run 61.4% passing plays and 38.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
- Carr has attempted 53 of his 413 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Washington
- Carr threw for 118 passing yards in one matchup against the Football Team, 149.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Carr threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Football Team.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- The 277.0 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys last week, Carr went 24-for-39 (61.5%) for 373 yards with one touchdown pass.
- Carr added 21 yards on two carries, averaging 10.5 yards per attempt.
- Carr has thrown for 849 yards while completing 67.3% of his passes (68-of-101), with four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three outings (283.0 per game).
- He also has 39 rushing yards on five carries, averaging 13.0 yards per game.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
82
19.9%
64
658
4
11
20.8%
Darren Waller
84
20.3%
53
643
2
11
20.8%
Bryan Edwards
40
9.7%
22
446
2
5
9.4%
