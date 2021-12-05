Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Devonta Freeman and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 13 when Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freeman has run for 324 yards on 75 carries (29.5 yards per game), with three touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 18 catches for 125 yards (11.4 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 359 times this season, and he's taken 75 of those attempts (20.9%).

The Ravens have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Freeman put up 32 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Steelers, 15.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Freeman did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Steelers.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

The Steelers have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 133.1 yards per game.

The Steelers have conceded 11 rushing touchdowns, 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Freeman rushed 16 times for 52 yards.

Over his last three games, Freeman has racked up 136 yards (45.3 per game) on 42 attempts with one touchdown.

He's also caught 10 passes for 62 yards (20.7 per game).

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 75 20.9% 324 3 9 20.5% 4.3 Lamar Jackson 123 34.3% 707 2 14 31.8% 5.7 Latavius Murray 77 21.4% 258 4 12 27.3% 3.4 Ty'Son Williams 34 9.5% 181 1 4 9.1% 5.3

