Publish date:
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson's 809 receiving yards (73.5 per game) lead the Steelers. He has 68 catches on 109 targets with four touchdowns.
- Johnson has been the target of 25.1% (109 total) of his team's 435 passing attempts this season.
- Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
8
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Johnson is averaging 33.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Ravens, 39.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
- Johnson, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 292.2 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Ravens' defense is 12th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Johnson caught nine passes for 95 yards while being targeted 14 times.
- Johnson has added 23 grabs for 279 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 40 times and put up 93.0 receiving yards per game.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
109
25.1%
68
809
4
11
18.0%
Chase Claypool
69
15.9%
37
608
1
9
14.8%
Najee Harris
67
15.4%
52
351
2
11
18.0%
Pat Freiermuth
53
12.2%
40
327
6
15
24.6%
