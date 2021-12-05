Diontae Johnson has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson's 809 receiving yards (73.5 per game) lead the Steelers. He has 68 catches on 109 targets with four touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 25.1% (109 total) of his team's 435 passing attempts this season.

Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 8 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Johnson is averaging 33.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Ravens, 39.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

Johnson, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 292.2 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens' defense is 12th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Johnson caught nine passes for 95 yards while being targeted 14 times.

Johnson has added 23 grabs for 279 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 40 times and put up 93.0 receiving yards per game.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 109 25.1% 68 809 4 11 18.0% Chase Claypool 69 15.9% 37 608 1 9 14.8% Najee Harris 67 15.4% 52 351 2 11 18.0% Pat Freiermuth 53 12.2% 40 327 6 15 24.6%

Powered By Data Skrive