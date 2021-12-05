Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - San Francisco vs. Seattle

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Elijah Mitchell for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC West rivals meet in Week 13 when Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has rushed 143 times for a team-high 693 yards (63.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He has added 14 catches for 108 yards (9.8 per game).
  • He has received 143 of his team's 330 carries this season (43.3%).
  • The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.8% of the time while running the football 50.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Mitchell's zero rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Seahawks are 86.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Seahawks.
  • Allowing 124.9 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the 23rd-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This season the Seahawks are ranked 10th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Mitchell rushed for 133 yards on 27 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Mitchell also tacked on 35 yards on five receptions.
  • During his last three games, Mitchell has run for 224 yards on 54 carries (74.7 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He also has five catches for 35 yards (11.7 ypg).

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

143

43.3%

693

4

14

35.9%

4.8

Deebo Samuel

25

7.6%

203

5

6

15.4%

8.1

Trey Sermon

41

12.4%

167

1

1

2.6%

4.1

Trey Lance

30

9.1%

137

1

4

10.3%

4.6

