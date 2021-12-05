In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Elijah Mitchell for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC West rivals meet in Week 13 when Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has rushed 143 times for a team-high 693 yards (63.0 per game), with four touchdowns.

He has added 14 catches for 108 yards (9.8 per game).

He has received 143 of his team's 330 carries this season (43.3%).

The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.8% of the time while running the football 50.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Seattle

Mitchell's zero rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Seahawks are 86.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Seahawks.

Allowing 124.9 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the 23rd-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Seahawks are ranked 10th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Mitchell rushed for 133 yards on 27 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Mitchell also tacked on 35 yards on five receptions.

During his last three games, Mitchell has run for 224 yards on 54 carries (74.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

He also has five catches for 35 yards (11.7 ypg).

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 143 43.3% 693 4 14 35.9% 4.8 Deebo Samuel 25 7.6% 203 5 6 15.4% 8.1 Trey Sermon 41 12.4% 167 1 1 2.6% 4.1 Trey Lance 30 9.1% 137 1 4 10.3% 4.6

