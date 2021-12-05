Publish date:
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - San Francisco vs. Seattle
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell has rushed 143 times for a team-high 693 yards (63.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He has added 14 catches for 108 yards (9.8 per game).
- He has received 143 of his team's 330 carries this season (43.3%).
- The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.8% of the time while running the football 50.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Mitchell's zero rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Seahawks are 86.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Seahawks.
- Allowing 124.9 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the 23rd-ranked run defense in the league.
- This season the Seahawks are ranked 10th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (10).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Mitchell rushed for 133 yards on 27 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Mitchell also tacked on 35 yards on five receptions.
- During his last three games, Mitchell has run for 224 yards on 54 carries (74.7 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He also has five catches for 35 yards (11.7 ypg).
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
143
43.3%
693
4
14
35.9%
4.8
Deebo Samuel
25
7.6%
203
5
6
15.4%
8.1
Trey Sermon
41
12.4%
167
1
1
2.6%
4.1
Trey Lance
30
9.1%
137
1
4
10.3%
4.6
