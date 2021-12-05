Publish date:
Elijah Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New York vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Elijah Moore Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore has amassed 461 yards (on 37 catches) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 65 times, and is averaging 41.9 yards per game.
- So far this season, 15.3% of the 424 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.
- Moore (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.6% of the time while running the football 36.4% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Eagles.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- The 240.5 yards per game the Eagles are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Texans, Moore was targeted eight times and recorded four catches for 46 yards.
- Moore has caught 15 passes on 25 targets for 231 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 77.0 yards in his last three games.
Moore's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Elijah Moore
65
15.3%
37
461
4
5
11.4%
Corey Davis
56
13.2%
32
477
4
4
9.1%
Jamison Crowder
51
12.0%
38
310
2
10
22.7%
Michael Carter
46
10.8%
32
308
0
1
2.3%
Powered By Data Skrive