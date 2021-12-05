Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Elijah Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New York vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Before Elijah Moore hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Moore and the New York Jets (3-8) play the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Elijah Moore Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moore has amassed 461 yards (on 37 catches) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 65 times, and is averaging 41.9 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 15.3% of the 424 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.
  • Moore (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.6% of the time while running the football 36.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • The 240.5 yards per game the Eagles are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Texans, Moore was targeted eight times and recorded four catches for 46 yards.
  • Moore has caught 15 passes on 25 targets for 231 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 77.0 yards in his last three games.

Moore's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Elijah Moore

65

15.3%

37

461

4

5

11.4%

Corey Davis

56

13.2%

32

477

4

4

9.1%

Jamison Crowder

51

12.0%

38

310

2

10

22.7%

Michael Carter

46

10.8%

32

308

0

1

2.3%

Powered By Data Skrive