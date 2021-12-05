Before Elijah Moore hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Moore and the New York Jets (3-8) play the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium.

Elijah Moore Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore has amassed 461 yards (on 37 catches) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 65 times, and is averaging 41.9 yards per game.

So far this season, 15.3% of the 424 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.

Moore (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.6% of the time while running the football 36.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

The 240.5 yards per game the Eagles are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Texans, Moore was targeted eight times and recorded four catches for 46 yards.

Moore has caught 15 passes on 25 targets for 231 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 77.0 yards in his last three games.

Moore's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Elijah Moore 65 15.3% 37 461 4 5 11.4% Corey Davis 56 13.2% 32 477 4 4 9.1% Jamison Crowder 51 12.0% 38 310 2 10 22.7% Michael Carter 46 10.8% 32 308 0 1 2.3%

