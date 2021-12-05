Publish date:
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - San Francisco vs. Seattle
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle's stat line this year shows 35 catches for 425 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 38.6 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 49 times.
- Kittle has been the target of 49 of his team's 328 passing attempts this season, or 14.9% of the target share.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have thrown the football in 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Kittle has averaged 42.3 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Seahawks, 11.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In nine matchups versus the Seahawks, Kittle has not had a TD catch.
- The 285.5 yards per game the Seahawks are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- The Seahawks' defense is seventh in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Vikings, Kittle was targeted two times and racked up one catch for 13 yards.
- During his last three games, Kittle's 13 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 97 yards (32.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
49
14.9%
35
425
3
4
10.0%
Deebo Samuel
92
28.0%
56
1006
5
7
17.5%
Brandon Aiyuk
48
14.6%
32
432
3
6
15.0%
Kyle Juszczyk
25
7.6%
21
210
1
4
10.0%
