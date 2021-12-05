George Kittle has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. NFC West rivals square off in Week 13 when Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (6-5) play the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle's stat line this year shows 35 catches for 425 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 38.6 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 49 times.

Kittle has been the target of 49 of his team's 328 passing attempts this season, or 14.9% of the target share.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the football in 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Seattle

Kittle has averaged 42.3 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Seahawks, 11.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In nine matchups versus the Seahawks, Kittle has not had a TD catch.

The 285.5 yards per game the Seahawks are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks' defense is seventh in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Vikings, Kittle was targeted two times and racked up one catch for 13 yards.

During his last three games, Kittle's 13 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 97 yards (32.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 49 14.9% 35 425 3 4 10.0% Deebo Samuel 92 28.0% 56 1006 5 7 17.5% Brandon Aiyuk 48 14.6% 32 432 3 6 15.0% Kyle Juszczyk 25 7.6% 21 210 1 4 10.0%

Powered By Data Skrive