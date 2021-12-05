Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - San Francisco vs. Seattle

Author:

George Kittle has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. NFC West rivals square off in Week 13 when Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (6-5) play the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle's stat line this year shows 35 catches for 425 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 38.6 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 49 times.
  • Kittle has been the target of 49 of his team's 328 passing attempts this season, or 14.9% of the target share.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have thrown the football in 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Kittle has averaged 42.3 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Seahawks, 11.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In nine matchups versus the Seahawks, Kittle has not had a TD catch.
  • The 285.5 yards per game the Seahawks are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Seahawks' defense is seventh in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Vikings, Kittle was targeted two times and racked up one catch for 13 yards.
  • During his last three games, Kittle's 13 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 97 yards (32.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

49

14.9%

35

425

3

4

10.0%

Deebo Samuel

92

28.0%

56

1006

5

7

17.5%

Brandon Aiyuk

48

14.6%

32

432

3

6

15.0%

Kyle Juszczyk

25

7.6%

21

210

1

4

10.0%

Powered By Data Skrive