December 5, 2021
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo

Author:

Hunter Henry has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC East opponents meet in Week 13 when Henry's New England Patriots (8-4) play the Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry's 35 grabs (on 50 targets) have led to 394 receiving yards (32.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 12.8% of the 391 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.
  • With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Henry has been on the receiving end of 23.2% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have thrown the football in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Henry has averaged 46 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bills, 19.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • In two matchups versus the Bills, Henry has not had a TD catch.
  • The Bills are conceding 189.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.
  • The Bills' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Titans, Henry was targeted five times and recorded two catches for 16 yards.
  • Henry has reeled in eight passes (12 targets) for 78 yards (26.0 per game) and has two touchdowns during his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

50

12.8%

35

394

7

13

23.2%

Kendrick Bourne

53

13.6%

42

623

5

4

7.1%

Jakobi Meyers

90

23.0%

59

620

1

8

14.3%

Nelson Agholor

54

13.8%

32

416

3

6

10.7%

