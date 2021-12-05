Hunter Henry has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC East opponents meet in Week 13 when Henry's New England Patriots (8-4) play the Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry's 35 grabs (on 50 targets) have led to 394 receiving yards (32.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

So far this season, 12.8% of the 391 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Henry has been on the receiving end of 23.2% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have thrown the football in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Henry has averaged 46 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bills, 19.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.

In two matchups versus the Bills, Henry has not had a TD catch.

The Bills are conceding 189.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Titans, Henry was targeted five times and recorded two catches for 16 yards.

Henry has reeled in eight passes (12 targets) for 78 yards (26.0 per game) and has two touchdowns during his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 50 12.8% 35 394 7 13 23.2% Kendrick Bourne 53 13.6% 42 623 5 4 7.1% Jakobi Meyers 90 23.0% 59 620 1 8 14.3% Nelson Agholor 54 13.8% 32 416 3 6 10.7%

