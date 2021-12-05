Publish date:
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry's 35 grabs (on 50 targets) have led to 394 receiving yards (32.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- So far this season, 12.8% of the 391 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.
- With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Henry has been on the receiving end of 23.2% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have thrown the football in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Henry has averaged 46 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bills, 19.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
- In two matchups versus the Bills, Henry has not had a TD catch.
- The Bills are conceding 189.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.
- The Bills' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Titans, Henry was targeted five times and recorded two catches for 16 yards.
- Henry has reeled in eight passes (12 targets) for 78 yards (26.0 per game) and has two touchdowns during his last three games.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
50
12.8%
35
394
7
13
23.2%
Kendrick Bourne
53
13.6%
42
623
5
4
7.1%
Jakobi Meyers
90
23.0%
59
620
1
8
14.3%
Nelson Agholor
54
13.8%
32
416
3
6
10.7%
