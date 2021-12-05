Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Hunter Renfrow for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (5-6) in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Renfrow has 64 catches (82 targets), leading his team with 658 receiving yards (59.8 per game) plus four touchdowns.

Renfrow has been the target of 19.9% (82 total) of his team's 413 passing attempts this season.

Renfrow (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 61.4% passing plays and 38.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Washington

The 277.0 passing yards the Football Team allow per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Football Team's defense is 31st in the NFL, giving up 2.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Renfrow put together a 134-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on eight catches (16.8 yards per catch) while being targeted nine times.

Renfrow has tacked on 19 grabs for 210 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 22 times and averaged 70.0 receiving yards per game.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 82 19.9% 64 658 4 11 20.8% Darren Waller 84 20.3% 53 643 2 11 20.8% Bryan Edwards 40 9.7% 22 446 2 5 9.4% DeSean Jackson 20 - 12 361 2 0 -

