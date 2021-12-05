Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC South foes will meet in Week 13 of the NFL season when the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) meet the Houston Texans (2-9).

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
  • Houston's games have gone over 44.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.2, is 1.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 50.1 points per game, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 47.3 points per game in 2020, 2.8 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.1 points, 0.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Indianapolis has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Colts have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in three chances).
  • Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).
  • The Colts rack up just 1.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Texans give up (26.5).
  • Indianapolis is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 26.5 points.
  • The Colts average 366.3 yards per game, only 11.8 fewer than the 378.1 the Texans allow per outing.
  • When Indianapolis piles up more than 378.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Texans have forced (20).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Texans.
  • In Houston's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Texans have been underdogs by 10 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
  • Houston has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Texans put up 8.7 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Colts give up (23.6).
  • The Texans rack up 94.0 fewer yards per game (264.8) than the Colts allow (358.8).
  • Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 358.8 yards.
  • The Texans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Houston is 3-2 against the spread, and 1-4 overall, at home.
  • This year, Houston has gone over the total in three of five home games.
  • The average total in Texans home games this season is 43.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
  • Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, in away games.
  • This year, in five road games, Indianapolis has gone over the total four times.
  • This season, Colts away games average 45.7 points, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

