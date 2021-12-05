AFC South foes will meet in Week 13 of the NFL season when the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) meet the Houston Texans (2-9).

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

Houston's games have gone over 44.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.2, is 1.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 50.1 points per game, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 47.3 points per game in 2020, 2.8 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.1 points, 0.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Colts have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in three chances).

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).

The Colts rack up just 1.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Texans give up (26.5).

Indianapolis is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 26.5 points.

The Colts average 366.3 yards per game, only 11.8 fewer than the 378.1 the Texans allow per outing.

When Indianapolis piles up more than 378.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Colts have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Texans have forced (20).

Texans stats and trends

In Houston's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Texans have been underdogs by 10 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Houston has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Texans put up 8.7 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Colts give up (23.6).

The Texans rack up 94.0 fewer yards per game (264.8) than the Colts allow (358.8).

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 358.8 yards.

The Texans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Houston is 3-2 against the spread, and 1-4 overall, at home.

This year, Houston has gone over the total in three of five home games.

The average total in Texans home games this season is 43.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, in away games.

This year, in five road games, Indianapolis has gone over the total four times.

This season, Colts away games average 45.7 points, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

