Ja'Marr Chase has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 13 matchup sees Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has been targeted 82 times and has 50 catches, leading the Bengals with 906 receiving yards (82.4 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.

Chase has been the target of 23.8% (82 total) of his team's 344 passing attempts this season.

Chase has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 7 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

This week Chase will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (218.3 yards allowed per game).

The Chargers' defense is 10th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Chase put together a 39-yard performance against the Steelers last week on three catches while being targeted three times.

Chase has accumulated 12 catches for 120 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 22 times and averages 40.0 receiving yards.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 82 23.8% 50 906 8 9 25.0% Tee Higgins 68 19.8% 43 560 3 7 19.4% Tyler Boyd 65 18.9% 46 471 2 6 16.7% C.J. Uzomah 34 9.9% 30 331 5 2 5.6%

