December 5, 2021
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Ja'Marr Chase has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 13 matchup sees Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase has been targeted 82 times and has 50 catches, leading the Bengals with 906 receiving yards (82.4 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.
  • Chase has been the target of 23.8% (82 total) of his team's 344 passing attempts this season.
  • Chase has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

7

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • This week Chase will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (218.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chargers' defense is 10th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Chase put together a 39-yard performance against the Steelers last week on three catches while being targeted three times.
  • Chase has accumulated 12 catches for 120 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 22 times and averages 40.0 receiving yards.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

82

23.8%

50

906

8

9

25.0%

Tee Higgins

68

19.8%

43

560

3

7

19.4%

Tyler Boyd

65

18.9%

46

471

2

6

16.7%

C.J. Uzomah

34

9.9%

30

331

5

2

5.6%

