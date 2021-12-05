Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jakobi Meyers and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. AFC East rivals square off in Week 13 when Meyers' New England Patriots (8-4) take on the Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Meyers has added 620 yards on 59 grabs and one touchdown. He has been targeted 90 times and puts up 51.7 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 23.0% of the 391 passes thrown by his team have gone Meyers' way.

Meyers (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 53.9% passing plays and 46.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Meyers has averaged 32 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bills, 8.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Meyers has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bills.

The 189.1 passing yards the Bills give up per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

With eight passing TDs allowed this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Meyers was targeted eight times, totaling 98 yards on five receptions (averaging 19.6 yards per catch).

In his last three games, Meyers has racked up 62.0 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 18 targets.

Meyers' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 90 23.0% 59 620 1 8 14.3% Kendrick Bourne 53 13.6% 42 623 5 4 7.1% Nelson Agholor 54 13.8% 32 416 3 6 10.7% Hunter Henry 50 12.8% 35 394 7 13 23.2%

