Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Meyers has added 620 yards on 59 grabs and one touchdown. He has been targeted 90 times and puts up 51.7 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 23.0% of the 391 passes thrown by his team have gone Meyers' way.
- Meyers (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 53.9% passing plays and 46.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Meyers has averaged 32 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bills, 8.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Meyers has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bills.
- The 189.1 passing yards the Bills give up per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
- With eight passing TDs allowed this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Meyers was targeted eight times, totaling 98 yards on five receptions (averaging 19.6 yards per catch).
- In his last three games, Meyers has racked up 62.0 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 18 targets.
Meyers' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
90
23.0%
59
620
1
8
14.3%
Kendrick Bourne
53
13.6%
42
623
5
4
7.1%
Nelson Agholor
54
13.8%
32
416
3
6
10.7%
Hunter Henry
50
12.8%
35
394
7
13
23.2%
