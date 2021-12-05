Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo

Author:

Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jakobi Meyers and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. AFC East rivals square off in Week 13 when Meyers' New England Patriots (8-4) take on the Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Meyers has added 620 yards on 59 grabs and one touchdown. He has been targeted 90 times and puts up 51.7 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 23.0% of the 391 passes thrown by his team have gone Meyers' way.
  • Meyers (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have run 53.9% passing plays and 46.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Meyers has averaged 32 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Bills, 8.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Meyers has not caught a touchdown pass against the Bills.
  • The 189.1 passing yards the Bills give up per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
  • With eight passing TDs allowed this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Meyers was targeted eight times, totaling 98 yards on five receptions (averaging 19.6 yards per catch).
  • In his last three games, Meyers has racked up 62.0 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 18 targets.

Meyers' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

90

23.0%

59

620

1

8

14.3%

Kendrick Bourne

53

13.6%

42

623

5

4

7.1%

Nelson Agholor

54

13.8%

32

416

3

6

10.7%

Hunter Henry

50

12.8%

35

394

7

13

23.2%

