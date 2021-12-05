Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Arizona vs. Chicago

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for James Conner ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 13 matchup sees Conner's Arizona Cardinals (9-2) take on the Chicago Bears (4-7) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conner has churned out a team-high 555 rushing yards (50.5 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 18 catches for 173 yards (15.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 146, or 43.3%, of his team's 337 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cardinals have run 51.4% passing plays and 48.6% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

8

2+ Rush TDs

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his one career matchups, Conner notched zero rushing yards versus the Bears, 66.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Conner did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bears.
  • The Bears have the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense against the run, allowing 118.5 yards per game.
  • The Bears have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks in Week 11, Conner rushed 21 times for 62 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Conner added five catches for 37 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Conner has 197 rushing yards on 52 carries (65.7 yards per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also hauled in 13 passes for 139 yards (46.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Conner's Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Conner

146

43.3%

555

12

30

44.8%

3.8

Chase Edmonds

76

22.6%

430

1

11

16.4%

5.7

Kyler Murray

49

14.5%

147

3

16

23.9%

3.0

Eno Benjamin

23

6.8%

83

1

1

1.5%

3.6

