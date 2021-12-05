Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for James Conner ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 13 matchup sees Conner's Arizona Cardinals (9-2) take on the Chicago Bears (4-7) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conner has churned out a team-high 555 rushing yards (50.5 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 18 catches for 173 yards (15.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 146, or 43.3%, of his team's 337 rushing attempts this season.

The Cardinals have run 51.4% passing plays and 48.6% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 8 2+ Rush TDs 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his one career matchups, Conner notched zero rushing yards versus the Bears, 66.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Conner did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bears.

The Bears have the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense against the run, allowing 118.5 yards per game.

The Bears have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks in Week 11, Conner rushed 21 times for 62 yards and scored one touchdown.

Conner added five catches for 37 yards.

Over his last three games, Conner has 197 rushing yards on 52 carries (65.7 yards per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also hauled in 13 passes for 139 yards (46.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Conner's Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 146 43.3% 555 12 30 44.8% 3.8 Chase Edmonds 76 22.6% 430 1 11 16.4% 5.7 Kyler Murray 49 14.5% 147 3 16 23.9% 3.0 Eno Benjamin 23 6.8% 83 1 1 1.5% 3.6

