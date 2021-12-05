Publish date:
James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Arizona vs. Chicago
James Conner Prop Bet Odds
James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conner has churned out a team-high 555 rushing yards (50.5 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 18 catches for 173 yards (15.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 146, or 43.3%, of his team's 337 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cardinals have run 51.4% passing plays and 48.6% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
8
2+ Rush TDs
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In his one career matchups, Conner notched zero rushing yards versus the Bears, 66.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Conner did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bears.
- The Bears have the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense against the run, allowing 118.5 yards per game.
- The Bears have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Seahawks in Week 11, Conner rushed 21 times for 62 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Conner added five catches for 37 yards.
- Over his last three games, Conner has 197 rushing yards on 52 carries (65.7 yards per game), with four touchdowns.
- He's also hauled in 13 passes for 139 yards (46.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Conner's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Conner
146
43.3%
555
12
30
44.8%
3.8
Chase Edmonds
76
22.6%
430
1
11
16.4%
5.7
Kyler Murray
49
14.5%
147
3
16
23.9%
3.0
Eno Benjamin
23
6.8%
83
1
1
1.5%
3.6
