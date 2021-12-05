Before Jared Cook hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 13 matchup sees Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook's 55 targets have resulted in 33 catches for 371 yards (33.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Cook has been the target of 55 of his team's 439 passing attempts this season, or 12.5% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 11.5% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.9% of the time while running the ball 36.1% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Cook's 23 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cook did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Bengals.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 269.1 passing yards the Bengals yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Broncos, Cook was targeted five times, picking up 25 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Cook has recorded 63 receiving yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in six passes on 13 targets during his last three games.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 55 12.5% 33 371 3 7 11.5% Keenan Allen 116 26.4% 81 895 2 14 23.0% Mike Williams 86 19.6% 50 744 7 12 19.7% Austin Ekeler 66 15.0% 51 473 7 13 21.3%

Powered By Data Skrive