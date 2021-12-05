Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Before Jared Cook hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 13 matchup sees Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook's 55 targets have resulted in 33 catches for 371 yards (33.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • Cook has been the target of 55 of his team's 439 passing attempts this season, or 12.5% of the target share.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 11.5% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.9% of the time while running the ball 36.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Cook's 23 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cook did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • Note: Cook's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 269.1 passing yards the Bengals yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Broncos, Cook was targeted five times, picking up 25 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Cook has recorded 63 receiving yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in six passes on 13 targets during his last three games.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jared Cook

55

12.5%

33

371

3

7

11.5%

Keenan Allen

116

26.4%

81

895

2

14

23.0%

Mike Williams

86

19.6%

50

744

7

12

19.7%

Austin Ekeler

66

15.0%

51

473

7

13

21.3%

