Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds
Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook's 55 targets have resulted in 33 catches for 371 yards (33.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- Cook has been the target of 55 of his team's 439 passing attempts this season, or 12.5% of the target share.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Cook has been on the receiving end of 11.5% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.9% of the time while running the ball 36.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Cook's 23 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cook did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Bengals.
- Note: Cook's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 269.1 passing yards the Bengals yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Broncos, Cook was targeted five times, picking up 25 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Cook has recorded 63 receiving yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in six passes on 13 targets during his last three games.
Cook's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jared Cook
55
12.5%
33
371
3
7
11.5%
Keenan Allen
116
26.4%
81
895
2
14
23.0%
Mike Williams
86
19.6%
50
744
7
12
19.7%
Austin Ekeler
66
15.0%
51
473
7
13
21.3%
