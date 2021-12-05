Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Detroit vs. Minnesota

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Jared Goff's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North foes meet in Week 13 when Goff and the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff leads Detroit with 2,280 passing yards (207.3 ypg) on 241-of-358 with 10 touchdowns against six interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 13 times for 76 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
  • The Lions have thrown the ball in 59.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Goff accounts for 51.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 36 of his 358 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Goff averages 297.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Vikings, 77.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Goff had one multiple-TD outing over those contests against the Vikings.
  • The 269.1 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bears, Goff went 21-for-25 (84.0 percent) for 171 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Goff has thrown for 285 yards (95.0 ypg), completing 70% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

76

19.8%

57

534

3

8

22.2%

D'Andre Swift

70

18.3%

56

429

2

6

16.7%

Kalif Raymond

51

13.3%

33

379

2

3

8.3%

