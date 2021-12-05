Publish date:
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Detroit vs. Minnesota
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff leads Detroit with 2,280 passing yards (207.3 ypg) on 241-of-358 with 10 touchdowns against six interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 13 times for 76 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
- The Lions have thrown the ball in 59.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Goff accounts for 51.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 36 of his 358 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goff's matchup with the Vikings.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Goff averages 297.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Vikings, 77.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Goff had one multiple-TD outing over those contests against the Vikings.
- The 269.1 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Vikings have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bears, Goff went 21-for-25 (84.0 percent) for 171 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Goff has thrown for 285 yards (95.0 ypg), completing 70% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
76
19.8%
57
534
3
8
22.2%
D'Andre Swift
70
18.3%
56
429
2
6
16.7%
Kalif Raymond
51
13.3%
33
379
2
3
8.3%
Powered By Data Skrive