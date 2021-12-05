Before placing any wagers on Jared Goff's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North foes meet in Week 13 when Goff and the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff leads Detroit with 2,280 passing yards (207.3 ypg) on 241-of-358 with 10 touchdowns against six interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 13 times for 76 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Lions have thrown the ball in 59.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Goff accounts for 51.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 36 of his 358 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Goff averages 297.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Vikings, 77.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Goff had one multiple-TD outing over those contests against the Vikings.

The 269.1 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Goff went 21-for-25 (84.0 percent) for 171 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Goff has thrown for 285 yards (95.0 ypg), completing 70% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 76 19.8% 57 534 3 8 22.2% D'Andre Swift 70 18.3% 56 429 2 6 16.7% Kalif Raymond 51 13.3% 33 379 2 3 8.3%

