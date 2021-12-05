There will be player prop bet markets available for Javonte Williams ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West foes meet in Week 13 when Williams' Denver Broncos (6-5) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Williams has 568 rushing yards (51.6 per game) on 117 carries with two touchdowns.

He also averages 17.5 receiving yards per game, catching 27 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown.

He has handled 117, or 41.8%, of his team's 280 rushing attempts this season.

The Broncos have thrown the ball in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Allowing 111.6 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.

The Chiefs have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Williams rushed 14 times for 54 yards and scored one touchdown.

Williams added three catches for 57 yards.

Over his last three outings, Williams has run for 213 yards on 39 carries (71.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

He's also caught five passes for 58 yards (19.3 per game).

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 117 41.8% 568 2 17 32.1% 4.9 Melvin Gordon III 135 48.2% 605 5 24 45.3% 4.5 Teddy Bridgewater 23 8.2% 79 2 9 17.0% 3.4 Damarea Crockett 3 1.1% 7 0 3 5.7% 2.3

