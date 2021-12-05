Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Javonte Williams ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West foes meet in Week 13 when Williams' Denver Broncos (6-5) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Williams has 568 rushing yards (51.6 per game) on 117 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He also averages 17.5 receiving yards per game, catching 27 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 117, or 41.8%, of his team's 280 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Broncos have thrown the ball in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Allowing 111.6 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Chiefs have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers last week, Williams rushed 14 times for 54 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Williams added three catches for 57 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Williams has run for 213 yards on 39 carries (71.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
  • He's also caught five passes for 58 yards (19.3 per game).

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

117

41.8%

568

2

17

32.1%

4.9

Melvin Gordon III

135

48.2%

605

5

24

45.3%

4.5

Teddy Bridgewater

23

8.2%

79

2

9

17.0%

3.4

Damarea Crockett

3

1.1%

7

0

3

5.7%

2.3

Powered By Data Skrive