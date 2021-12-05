Publish date:
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Williams has 568 rushing yards (51.6 per game) on 117 carries with two touchdowns.
- He also averages 17.5 receiving yards per game, catching 27 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown.
- He has handled 117, or 41.8%, of his team's 280 rushing attempts this season.
- The Broncos have thrown the ball in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Allowing 111.6 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Chiefs have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chargers last week, Williams rushed 14 times for 54 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Williams added three catches for 57 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Williams has run for 213 yards on 39 carries (71.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- He's also caught five passes for 58 yards (19.3 per game).
Williams' Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams
117
41.8%
568
2
17
32.1%
4.9
Melvin Gordon III
135
48.2%
605
5
24
45.3%
4.5
Teddy Bridgewater
23
8.2%
79
2
9
17.0%
3.4
Damarea Crockett
3
1.1%
7
0
3
5.7%
2.3
