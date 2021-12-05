Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - San Francisco vs. Seattle
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has passed for 2,342 yards while completing 66.8% of his throws (187-of-280), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions (212.9 yards per game).
- He has tacked on 40 rushing yards on 30 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 3.6 yards per game.
- The 49ers have run 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
- Garoppolo has attempted 36 of his 280 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Seattle
- In five matchups against the Seahawks, Garoppolo averaged 160 passing yards per game, 65.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass three times over those outings against the Seahawks.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
- The 285.5 yards per game the Seahawks are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- The Seahawks have allowed 15 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Garoppolo put together a 230-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 65.4% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
- Garoppolo has racked up 588 passing yards (196.0 per game) and has a 71.6% completion percentage (48-for-67) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and one interception.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
92
28.0%
56
1006
5
7
17.5%
Brandon Aiyuk
48
14.6%
32
432
3
6
15.0%
George Kittle
49
14.9%
35
425
3
4
10.0%
