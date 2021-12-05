In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC West opponents take the field in Week 13 when Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) meet the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) at Lumen Field.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has passed for 2,342 yards while completing 66.8% of his throws (187-of-280), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions (212.9 yards per game).

He has tacked on 40 rushing yards on 30 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 3.6 yards per game.

The 49ers have run 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Garoppolo has attempted 36 of his 280 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Seattle

In five matchups against the Seahawks, Garoppolo averaged 160 passing yards per game, 65.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass three times over those outings against the Seahawks.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The 285.5 yards per game the Seahawks are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks have allowed 15 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Garoppolo put together a 230-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 65.4% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

Garoppolo has racked up 588 passing yards (196.0 per game) and has a 71.6% completion percentage (48-for-67) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and one interception.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 92 28.0% 56 1006 5 7 17.5% Brandon Aiyuk 48 14.6% 32 432 3 6 15.0% George Kittle 49 14.9% 35 425 3 4 10.0%

