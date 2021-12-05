Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - San Francisco vs. Seattle

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC West opponents take the field in Week 13 when Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) meet the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) at Lumen Field.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has passed for 2,342 yards while completing 66.8% of his throws (187-of-280), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions (212.9 yards per game).
  • He has tacked on 40 rushing yards on 30 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 3.6 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have run 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Garoppolo has attempted 36 of his 280 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In five matchups against the Seahawks, Garoppolo averaged 160 passing yards per game, 65.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass three times over those outings against the Seahawks.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
  • The 285.5 yards per game the Seahawks are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Seahawks have allowed 15 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Garoppolo put together a 230-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 65.4% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
  • Garoppolo has racked up 588 passing yards (196.0 per game) and has a 71.6% completion percentage (48-for-67) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and one interception.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

92

28.0%

56

1006

5

7

17.5%

Brandon Aiyuk

48

14.6%

32

432

3

6

15.0%

George Kittle

49

14.9%

35

425

3

4

10.0%

