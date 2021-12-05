Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Joe Burrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) take the field in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has passed for 2,835 yards (257.7 per game) while completing 69.3% of his passes (235-for-339), with 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 63 rushing yards (5.7 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Burrow accounts for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 339 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Burrow threw for 193 passing yards in one matchup against the Chargers, 54.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burrow did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Chargers.
  • The Chargers are giving up 218.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers' defense is 10th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Steelers, Burrow went 20-for-24 (83.3 percent) for 190 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.
  • Burrow tacked on eight yards on one carry, averaging eight yards per attempt while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Burrow has thrown for 620 yards (206.7 ypg), completing 73.1% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has added 20 rushing yards on six carries with one touchdown, averaging 6.7 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

82

23.8%

50

906

8

9

25.0%

Tee Higgins

68

19.8%

43

560

3

7

19.4%

Tyler Boyd

65

18.9%

46

471

2

6

16.7%

