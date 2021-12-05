Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Joe Burrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) take the field in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has passed for 2,835 yards (257.7 per game) while completing 69.3% of his passes (235-for-339), with 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 63 rushing yards (5.7 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Bengals have called a pass in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Burrow accounts for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 339 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Burrow threw for 193 passing yards in one matchup against the Chargers, 54.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burrow did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Chargers.

The Chargers are giving up 218.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers' defense is 10th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Steelers, Burrow went 20-for-24 (83.3 percent) for 190 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.

Burrow tacked on eight yards on one carry, averaging eight yards per attempt while rushing for one touchdown.

Burrow has thrown for 620 yards (206.7 ypg), completing 73.1% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

He has added 20 rushing yards on six carries with one touchdown, averaging 6.7 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 82 23.8% 50 906 8 9 25.0% Tee Higgins 68 19.8% 43 560 3 7 19.4% Tyler Boyd 65 18.9% 46 471 2 6 16.7%

Powered By Data Skrive