Publish date:
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has passed for 2,835 yards (257.7 per game) while completing 69.3% of his passes (235-for-339), with 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 63 rushing yards (5.7 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Burrow accounts for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 339 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Burrow threw for 193 passing yards in one matchup against the Chargers, 54.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burrow did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Chargers.
- The Chargers are giving up 218.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Chargers' defense is 10th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Steelers, Burrow went 20-for-24 (83.3 percent) for 190 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.
- Burrow tacked on eight yards on one carry, averaging eight yards per attempt while rushing for one touchdown.
- Burrow has thrown for 620 yards (206.7 ypg), completing 73.1% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He has added 20 rushing yards on six carries with one touchdown, averaging 6.7 yards per game.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
82
23.8%
50
906
8
9
25.0%
Tee Higgins
68
19.8%
43
560
3
7
19.4%
Tyler Boyd
65
18.9%
46
471
2
6
16.7%
