Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has rushed 208 times for a team-high 924 yards (84.0 per game), with 11 touchdowns.
- He also has 192 receiving yards (17.5 per game) on 26 catches, with two TDs.
- His team has rushed the ball 301 times this season, and he's taken 208 of those attempts (69.1%).
- The Bengals have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
7
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
8
2+ Rush TDs
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Mixon's 90 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Chargers are 2.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Chargers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Mixon will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 145.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.
- Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).
Recent Performances
- Against the Steelers last week, Mixon rushed 28 times for 165 yards (5.9 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.
- Mixon has totaled 352 rushing yards on 71 carries (117.3 yards per game) with six touchdowns during his last three games.
- He also has nine catches for 44 yards (14.7 ypg).
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
208
69.1%
924
11
24
72.7%
4.4
Samaje Perine
41
13.6%
165
1
2
6.1%
4.0
Joe Burrow
25
8.3%
63
1
4
12.1%
2.5
Chris Evans
9
3.0%
41
0
0
0.0%
4.6
