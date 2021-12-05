Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Joe Mixon ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 13 matchup sees Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has rushed 208 times for a team-high 924 yards (84.0 per game), with 11 touchdowns.
  • He also has 192 receiving yards (17.5 per game) on 26 catches, with two TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 301 times this season, and he's taken 208 of those attempts (69.1%).
  • The Bengals have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

7

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

8

2+ Rush TDs

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Mixon's 90 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Chargers are 2.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Chargers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Mixon will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 145.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.
  • Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Steelers last week, Mixon rushed 28 times for 165 yards (5.9 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Mixon has totaled 352 rushing yards on 71 carries (117.3 yards per game) with six touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He also has nine catches for 44 yards (14.7 ypg).

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

208

69.1%

924

11

24

72.7%

4.4

Samaje Perine

41

13.6%

165

1

2

6.1%

4.0

Joe Burrow

25

8.3%

63

1

4

12.1%

2.5

Chris Evans

9

3.0%

41

0

0

0.0%

4.6

