There will be player prop bets available for Joe Mixon ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 13 matchup sees Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has rushed 208 times for a team-high 924 yards (84.0 per game), with 11 touchdowns.

He also has 192 receiving yards (17.5 per game) on 26 catches, with two TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 301 times this season, and he's taken 208 of those attempts (69.1%).

The Bengals have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 7 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 8 2+ Rush TDs 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Mixon's 90 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Chargers are 2.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Chargers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Mixon will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 145.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.

Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

Against the Steelers last week, Mixon rushed 28 times for 165 yards (5.9 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.

Mixon has totaled 352 rushing yards on 71 carries (117.3 yards per game) with six touchdowns during his last three games.

He also has nine catches for 44 yards (14.7 ypg).

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 208 69.1% 924 11 24 72.7% 4.4 Samaje Perine 41 13.6% 165 1 2 6.1% 4.0 Joe Burrow 25 8.3% 63 1 4 12.1% 2.5 Chris Evans 9 3.0% 41 0 0 0.0% 4.6

