Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Jonathan Taylor ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 13 with the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has taken 209 attempts for a team-leading 1,205 rushing yards (100.4 per game) with 14 touchdowns.

He's also caught 36 passes for 336 yards (28.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 209, or 62.4%, of his team's 335 rushing attempts this season.

The Colts have thrown the football in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 7 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 9 2+ Rush TDs 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Houston

Against the Texans, Taylor has averaged 106.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 1.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups against the Texans, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Conceding 135.6 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the 31st-ranked run defense in the league.

This year the Texans have conceded 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Buccaneers, Taylor carried the ball 16 times for 83 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

He chipped in with four receptions for 14 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 384 yards (128.0 per game) on 69 carries with six touchdowns.

He also has 43 receiving yards on 13 catches (14.3 yards per game) and one touchdown. .

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 209 62.4% 1,205 14 64 79.0% 5.8 Nyheim Hines 48 14.3% 237 2 5 6.2% 4.9 Carson Wentz 38 11.3% 159 1 9 11.1% 4.2 Marlon Mack 28 8.4% 101 0 2 2.5% 3.6

