Publish date:
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has taken 209 attempts for a team-leading 1,205 rushing yards (100.4 per game) with 14 touchdowns.
- He's also caught 36 passes for 336 yards (28.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 209, or 62.4%, of his team's 335 rushing attempts this season.
- The Colts have thrown the football in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
7
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
9
2+ Rush TDs
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Houston
- Against the Texans, Taylor has averaged 106.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 1.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups against the Texans, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Conceding 135.6 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the 31st-ranked run defense in the league.
- This year the Texans have conceded 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Buccaneers, Taylor carried the ball 16 times for 83 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- He chipped in with four receptions for 14 yards in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 384 yards (128.0 per game) on 69 carries with six touchdowns.
- He also has 43 receiving yards on 13 catches (14.3 yards per game) and one touchdown. .
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
209
62.4%
1,205
14
64
79.0%
5.8
Nyheim Hines
48
14.3%
237
2
5
6.2%
4.9
Carson Wentz
38
11.3%
159
1
9
11.1%
4.2
Marlon Mack
28
8.4%
101
0
2
2.5%
3.6
