December 5, 2021
Publish date:

Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Jonathan Taylor ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 13 with the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has taken 209 attempts for a team-leading 1,205 rushing yards (100.4 per game) with 14 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 36 passes for 336 yards (28.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 209, or 62.4%, of his team's 335 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Colts have thrown the football in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

7

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

9

2+ Rush TDs

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Against the Texans, Taylor has averaged 106.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 1.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups against the Texans, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Conceding 135.6 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the 31st-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This year the Texans have conceded 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Buccaneers, Taylor carried the ball 16 times for 83 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • He chipped in with four receptions for 14 yards in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 384 yards (128.0 per game) on 69 carries with six touchdowns.
  • He also has 43 receiving yards on 13 catches (14.3 yards per game) and one touchdown.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

209

62.4%

1,205

14

64

79.0%

5.8

Nyheim Hines

48

14.3%

237

2

5

6.2%

4.9

Carson Wentz

38

11.3%

159

1

9

11.1%

4.2

Marlon Mack

28

8.4%

101

0

2

2.5%

3.6

