December 5, 2021
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Buffalo vs. New England

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Josh Allen for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC East foes play in Week 13 when Allen and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) meet the New England Patriots (8-4) at Highmark Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has thrown for 3,071 yards while completing 66.8% of his passes (274-of-410), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this year (279.2 per game).
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 383 rushing yards (34.8 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.5% of the time while running the ball 40.5% of the time.
  • Allen has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 53.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

6

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

9

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. New England

  • In six matchups against the Patriots, Allen averaged 175.3 passing yards per game, 63.2 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
  • Allen threw a touchdown pass in three of those outings against the Patriots, and threw multiple touchdown passes two times.
  • This week Allen will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (218.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Patriots have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Saints, Allen completed 82.1% of his pass attempts for 260 yards, while tossing four touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • He added eight carries for 43 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
  • Allen has thrown for 835 yards while completing 71.4% of his passes (65-of-91), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions over his last three outings (278.3 per game).
  • He's also added 64 rushing yards (21.3 ypg) on 12 carries.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

101

24.2%

67

847

7

20

27.8%

Emmanuel Sanders

61

14.6%

36

559

4

8

11.1%

Cole Beasley

79

18.9%

62

530

1

9

12.5%

