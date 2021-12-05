Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Josh Allen for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC East foes play in Week 13 when Allen and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) meet the New England Patriots (8-4) at Highmark Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has thrown for 3,071 yards while completing 66.8% of his passes (274-of-410), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this year (279.2 per game).

He's also helped out on the ground, with 383 rushing yards (34.8 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.5% of the time while running the ball 40.5% of the time.

Allen has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 53.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 6 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 9 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. New England

In six matchups against the Patriots, Allen averaged 175.3 passing yards per game, 63.2 yards less than his over/under for Monday.

Allen threw a touchdown pass in three of those outings against the Patriots, and threw multiple touchdown passes two times.

This week Allen will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (218.3 yards allowed per game).

The Patriots have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Saints, Allen completed 82.1% of his pass attempts for 260 yards, while tossing four touchdowns with two interceptions.

He added eight carries for 43 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Allen has thrown for 835 yards while completing 71.4% of his passes (65-of-91), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions over his last three outings (278.3 per game).

He's also added 64 rushing yards (21.3 ypg) on 12 carries.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 101 24.2% 67 847 7 20 27.8% Emmanuel Sanders 61 14.6% 36 559 4 8 11.1% Cole Beasley 79 18.9% 62 530 1 9 12.5%

