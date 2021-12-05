Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Buffalo vs. New England
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has thrown for 3,071 yards while completing 66.8% of his passes (274-of-410), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this year (279.2 per game).
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 383 rushing yards (34.8 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.5% of the time while running the ball 40.5% of the time.
- Allen has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 53.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
6
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
9
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. New England
- In six matchups against the Patriots, Allen averaged 175.3 passing yards per game, 63.2 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
- Allen threw a touchdown pass in three of those outings against the Patriots, and threw multiple touchdown passes two times.
- This week Allen will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (218.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Patriots have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Saints, Allen completed 82.1% of his pass attempts for 260 yards, while tossing four touchdowns with two interceptions.
- He added eight carries for 43 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
- Allen has thrown for 835 yards while completing 71.4% of his passes (65-of-91), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions over his last three outings (278.3 per game).
- He's also added 64 rushing yards (21.3 ypg) on 12 carries.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
101
24.2%
67
847
7
20
27.8%
Emmanuel Sanders
61
14.6%
36
559
4
8
11.1%
Cole Beasley
79
18.9%
62
530
1
9
12.5%
