There will be player prop bets available for Josh Jacobs ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) take on the Washington Football Team (5-6) in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 420 yards (38.2 per game), with six touchdowns.

He also has 30 receptions for 198 yards (18.0 per game).

He has received 111 of his team's 260 carries this season (42.7%).

The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.4% of the time while running the ball 38.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Washington

Allowing 92.6 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the third-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Raiders are up against the NFL's fifth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (eight this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys last week, Jacobs rushed 22 times for 87 yards and scored one touchdown.

Jacobs also put up 25 yards on two receptions.

Jacobs has 140 yards on 38 carries (46.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.

He also has 69 receiving yards (23.0 ypg) on 12 catches.

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 111 42.7% 420 6 21 42.0% 3.8 Kenyan Drake 62 23.8% 254 2 11 22.0% 4.1 Peyton Barber 38 14.6% 146 1 8 16.0% 3.8 Derek Carr 27 10.4% 73 0 5 10.0% 2.7

