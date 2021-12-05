Publish date:
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Las Vegas vs. Washington
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 420 yards (38.2 per game), with six touchdowns.
- He also has 30 receptions for 198 yards (18.0 per game).
- He has received 111 of his team's 260 carries this season (42.7%).
- The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.4% of the time while running the ball 38.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Washington
- Allowing 92.6 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the third-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Raiders are up against the NFL's fifth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (eight this year).
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys last week, Jacobs rushed 22 times for 87 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Jacobs also put up 25 yards on two receptions.
- Jacobs has 140 yards on 38 carries (46.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.
- He also has 69 receiving yards (23.0 ypg) on 12 catches.
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
111
42.7%
420
6
21
42.0%
3.8
Kenyan Drake
62
23.8%
254
2
11
22.0%
4.1
Peyton Barber
38
14.6%
146
1
8
16.0%
3.8
Derek Carr
27
10.4%
73
0
5
10.0%
2.7
