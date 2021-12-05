Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Las Vegas vs. Washington

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Josh Jacobs ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) take on the Washington Football Team (5-6) in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 420 yards (38.2 per game), with six touchdowns.
  • He also has 30 receptions for 198 yards (18.0 per game).
  • He has received 111 of his team's 260 carries this season (42.7%).
  • The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.4% of the time while running the ball 38.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Allowing 92.6 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the third-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Raiders are up against the NFL's fifth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (eight this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys last week, Jacobs rushed 22 times for 87 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Jacobs also put up 25 yards on two receptions.
  • Jacobs has 140 yards on 38 carries (46.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.
  • He also has 69 receiving yards (23.0 ypg) on 12 catches.

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

111

42.7%

420

6

21

42.0%

3.8

Kenyan Drake

62

23.8%

254

2

11

22.0%

4.1

Peyton Barber

38

14.6%

146

1

8

16.0%

3.8

Derek Carr

27

10.4%

73

0

5

10.0%

2.7

