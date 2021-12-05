Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Publish date:

Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Author:

There will be player props available for Justin Herbert ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) meet in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Herbert has put up 3,230 passing yards (293.6 per game) while completing 289 of 438 passes (66% completion percentage), with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 243 rushing yards (22.1 ypg) on 43 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Herbert has thrown 61 passes in the red zone this season, 51.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Herbert recorded zero passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals, 289.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Herbert did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • The 269.1 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Herbert completed 63.6% of his pass attempts for 303 yards, while tossing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • Herbert tacked on four carries for 36 yards, averaging nine yards per carry in the running game.
  • Herbert has passed for 880 yards while completing 65.5% of his throws (78-of-119), with six touchdowns and four interceptions (293.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He's also rushed 15 times for 148 yards, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

116

26.4%

81

895

2

14

23.0%

Mike Williams

86

19.6%

50

744

7

12

19.7%

Austin Ekeler

66

15.0%

51

473

7

13

21.3%

