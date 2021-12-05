Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Herbert has put up 3,230 passing yards (293.6 per game) while completing 289 of 438 passes (66% completion percentage), with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 243 rushing yards (22.1 ypg) on 43 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
- Herbert has thrown 61 passes in the red zone this season, 51.7% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Herbert's matchup with the Bengals.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
11
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
11
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Herbert recorded zero passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals, 289.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Herbert did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.
- The 269.1 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Herbert completed 63.6% of his pass attempts for 303 yards, while tossing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Herbert tacked on four carries for 36 yards, averaging nine yards per carry in the running game.
- Herbert has passed for 880 yards while completing 65.5% of his throws (78-of-119), with six touchdowns and four interceptions (293.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He's also rushed 15 times for 148 yards, averaging 49.3 yards per game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
116
26.4%
81
895
2
14
23.0%
Mike Williams
86
19.6%
50
744
7
12
19.7%
Austin Ekeler
66
15.0%
51
473
7
13
21.3%
Powered By Data Skrive