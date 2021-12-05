There will be player props available for Justin Herbert ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) meet in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Herbert has put up 3,230 passing yards (293.6 per game) while completing 289 of 438 passes (66% completion percentage), with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 243 rushing yards (22.1 ypg) on 43 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Herbert has thrown 61 passes in the red zone this season, 51.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Herbert recorded zero passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals, 289.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Herbert did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bengals.

The 269.1 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Herbert completed 63.6% of his pass attempts for 303 yards, while tossing two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Herbert tacked on four carries for 36 yards, averaging nine yards per carry in the running game.

Herbert has passed for 880 yards while completing 65.5% of his throws (78-of-119), with six touchdowns and four interceptions (293.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He's also rushed 15 times for 148 yards, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 116 26.4% 81 895 2 14 23.0% Mike Williams 86 19.6% 50 744 7 12 19.7% Austin Ekeler 66 15.0% 51 473 7 13 21.3%

