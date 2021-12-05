Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Minnesota vs. Detroit

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Justin Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 13 against the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has hauled in 67 passes for a team-best 1,027 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 98 times and averages 93.4 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 98 of his team's 409 passing attempts this season, or 24.0% of the target share.
  • With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 27.7% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 57.9% passing plays and 42.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In his three matchups against the Lions, Jefferson's 107 receiving yards average is 18.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (88.5).
  • Jefferson, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 255.1 yards per game the Lions are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the 49ers, Jefferson was targeted nine times, totaling 83 yards on four receptions (averaging 20.8 yards per grab).
  • Over his last three outings, Jefferson has racked up 131.7 yards per game with two touchdowns, reeling in 21 passes on 30 targets.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

98

24.0%

67

1027

6

13

27.7%

Adam Thielen

90

22.0%

63

686

10

12

25.5%

Tyler Conklin

55

13.4%

40

413

3

10

21.3%

K.J. Osborn

47

11.5%

31

365

2

2

4.3%

