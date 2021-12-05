Publish date:
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Minnesota vs. Detroit
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has hauled in 67 passes for a team-best 1,027 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 98 times and averages 93.4 yards per game.
- Jefferson has been the target of 98 of his team's 409 passing attempts this season, or 24.0% of the target share.
- With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 27.7% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 57.9% passing plays and 42.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Detroit
- In his three matchups against the Lions, Jefferson's 107 receiving yards average is 18.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (88.5).
- Jefferson, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 255.1 yards per game the Lions are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the 49ers, Jefferson was targeted nine times, totaling 83 yards on four receptions (averaging 20.8 yards per grab).
- Over his last three outings, Jefferson has racked up 131.7 yards per game with two touchdowns, reeling in 21 passes on 30 targets.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
98
24.0%
67
1027
6
13
27.7%
Adam Thielen
90
22.0%
63
686
10
12
25.5%
Tyler Conklin
55
13.4%
40
413
3
10
21.3%
K.J. Osborn
47
11.5%
31
365
2
2
4.3%
