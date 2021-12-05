Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Justin Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 13 against the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has hauled in 67 passes for a team-best 1,027 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 98 times and averages 93.4 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 98 of his team's 409 passing attempts this season, or 24.0% of the target share.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 27.7% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 57.9% passing plays and 42.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Detroit

In his three matchups against the Lions, Jefferson's 107 receiving yards average is 18.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (88.5).

Jefferson, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 255.1 yards per game the Lions are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Jefferson was targeted nine times, totaling 83 yards on four receptions (averaging 20.8 yards per grab).

Over his last three outings, Jefferson has racked up 131.7 yards per game with two touchdowns, reeling in 21 passes on 30 targets.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 98 24.0% 67 1027 6 13 27.7% Adam Thielen 90 22.0% 63 686 10 12 25.5% Tyler Conklin 55 13.4% 40 413 3 10 21.3% K.J. Osborn 47 11.5% 31 365 2 2 4.3%

