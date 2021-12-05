Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Kalif Raymond for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North foes take the field in Week 13 when Raymond and the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) meet the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) at Ford Field.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Raymond has caught 33 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 51 times, and puts up 34.5 yards per game.

So far this season, 13.3% of the 383 passes thrown by his team have gone Raymond's way.

Raymond has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 8.3% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have called a pass in 59.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Raymond's 59 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Vikings are 33.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Raymond has not caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings.

The 269.1 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings have given up 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bears, Raymond was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 16 yards.

Raymond has racked up 45 receiving yards (15.0 per game), reeling in seven passes on 11 targets in his last three games.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kalif Raymond 51 13.3% 33 379 2 3 8.3% T.J. Hockenson 76 19.8% 57 534 3 8 22.2% D'Andre Swift 70 18.3% 56 429 2 6 16.7% Amon-Ra St. Brown 52 13.6% 39 352 0 5 13.9%

