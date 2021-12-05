Publish date:
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Detroit vs. Minnesota
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Raymond has caught 33 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 51 times, and puts up 34.5 yards per game.
- So far this season, 13.3% of the 383 passes thrown by his team have gone Raymond's way.
- Raymond has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 8.3% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have called a pass in 59.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Raymond's matchup with the Vikings.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Raymond's 59 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Vikings are 33.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Raymond has not caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings.
- The 269.1 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Vikings have given up 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bears, Raymond was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 16 yards.
- Raymond has racked up 45 receiving yards (15.0 per game), reeling in seven passes on 11 targets in his last three games.
Raymond's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kalif Raymond
51
13.3%
33
379
2
3
8.3%
T.J. Hockenson
76
19.8%
57
534
3
8
22.2%
D'Andre Swift
70
18.3%
56
429
2
6
16.7%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
52
13.6%
39
352
0
5
13.9%
Powered By Data Skrive