December 5, 2021
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Detroit vs. Minnesota

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Kalif Raymond for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North foes take the field in Week 13 when Raymond and the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) meet the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) at Ford Field.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Raymond has caught 33 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 51 times, and puts up 34.5 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 13.3% of the 383 passes thrown by his team have gone Raymond's way.
  • Raymond has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 8.3% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have called a pass in 59.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Raymond's 59 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Vikings are 33.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Raymond has not caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings.
  • The 269.1 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings have given up 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bears, Raymond was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 16 yards.
  • Raymond has racked up 45 receiving yards (15.0 per game), reeling in seven passes on 11 targets in his last three games.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kalif Raymond

51

13.3%

33

379

2

3

8.3%

T.J. Hockenson

76

19.8%

57

534

3

8

22.2%

D'Andre Swift

70

18.3%

56

429

2

6

16.7%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

52

13.6%

39

352

0

5

13.9%

