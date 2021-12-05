Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) will look to continue their four-game winning run versus the Denver Broncos (6-5) in Week 13.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.
  • Denver's games have gone over 47 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.2, is 0.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 40.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.
  • The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 54.0 points per game in 2020, 7.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 2.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Kansas City has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
  • This season, the Chiefs are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
  • Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • The Chiefs score 7.7 more points per game (25.5) than the Broncos allow (17.8).
  • Kansas City is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it scores more than 17.8 points.
  • The Chiefs rack up 71.6 more yards per game (402.4) than the Broncos allow per outing (330.8).
  • In games that Kansas City totals more than 330.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 22 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (13).
  • Against the spread, Denver is 6-5-0 this season.
  • The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.
  • Denver's games this year have hit the over on just two of 11 set point totals (18.2%).
  • The Broncos score just 2.0 fewer points per game (20.7) than the Chiefs allow (22.7).
  • Denver is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.7 points.
  • The Broncos collect 338.5 yards per game, 25.9 fewer yards than the 364.4 the Chiefs give up.
  • Denver is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 364.4 yards.
  • This year the Broncos have 12 turnovers, three fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Kansas City has one win against the spread and is 4-2 overall.
  • At home, as 9.5-point favorites or greater, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1).
  • Kansas City has hit the over twice in six home games this year.
  • Chiefs home games this season average 53.7 total points, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under (47).
  • This year on the road, Denver is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year, in five road games, Denver has gone over the total once.
  • The average total in Broncos away games this season is 43.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

