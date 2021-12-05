The Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) will look to continue their four-game winning run versus the Denver Broncos (6-5) in Week 13.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.

Denver's games have gone over 47 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.2, is 0.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 40.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.

The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 54.0 points per game in 2020, 7.0 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 2.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This season, the Chiefs are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Chiefs score 7.7 more points per game (25.5) than the Broncos allow (17.8).

Kansas City is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it scores more than 17.8 points.

The Chiefs rack up 71.6 more yards per game (402.4) than the Broncos allow per outing (330.8).

In games that Kansas City totals more than 330.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 22 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (13).

Broncos stats and trends

Against the spread, Denver is 6-5-0 this season.

The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

Denver's games this year have hit the over on just two of 11 set point totals (18.2%).

The Broncos score just 2.0 fewer points per game (20.7) than the Chiefs allow (22.7).

Denver is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.7 points.

The Broncos collect 338.5 yards per game, 25.9 fewer yards than the 364.4 the Chiefs give up.

Denver is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 364.4 yards.

This year the Broncos have 12 turnovers, three fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Kansas City has one win against the spread and is 4-2 overall.

At home, as 9.5-point favorites or greater, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1).

Kansas City has hit the over twice in six home games this year.

Chiefs home games this season average 53.7 total points, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under (47).

This year on the road, Denver is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, in five road games, Denver has gone over the total once.

The average total in Broncos away games this season is 43.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

