Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has been targeted 116 times and has 81 catches, leading the Chargers with 895 yards (81.4 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns this season.
- So far this season, 26.4% of the 439 passes thrown by his team have gone Allen's way.
- Allen (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Allen is averaging 57.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bengals, 23.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (80.5).
- Allen, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 269.1 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Allen caught seven passes for 85 yards while being targeted 10 times.
- Allen's 24 catches (on 34 targets) have netted him 295 yards (98.3 ypg) in his last three games.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
116
26.4%
81
895
2
14
23.0%
Mike Williams
86
19.6%
50
744
7
12
19.7%
Austin Ekeler
66
15.0%
51
473
7
13
21.3%
Jared Cook
55
12.5%
33
371
3
7
11.5%
