Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Keenan Allen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 13 matchup sees Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has been targeted 116 times and has 81 catches, leading the Chargers with 895 yards (81.4 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns this season.
  • So far this season, 26.4% of the 439 passes thrown by his team have gone Allen's way.
  • Allen (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Allen is averaging 57.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bengals, 23.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (80.5).
  • Allen, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 269.1 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Allen caught seven passes for 85 yards while being targeted 10 times.
  • Allen's 24 catches (on 34 targets) have netted him 295 yards (98.3 ypg) in his last three games.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

116

26.4%

81

895

2

14

23.0%

Mike Williams

86

19.6%

50

744

7

12

19.7%

Austin Ekeler

66

15.0%

51

473

7

13

21.3%

Jared Cook

55

12.5%

33

371

3

7

11.5%

Powered By Data Skrive