There will be player prop betting options available for Keenan Allen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 13 matchup sees Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has been targeted 116 times and has 81 catches, leading the Chargers with 895 yards (81.4 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns this season.

So far this season, 26.4% of the 439 passes thrown by his team have gone Allen's way.

Allen (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Allen is averaging 57.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bengals, 23.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (80.5).

Allen, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 269.1 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Allen caught seven passes for 85 yards while being targeted 10 times.

Allen's 24 catches (on 34 targets) have netted him 295 yards (98.3 ypg) in his last three games.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 116 26.4% 81 895 2 14 23.0% Mike Williams 86 19.6% 50 744 7 12 19.7% Austin Ekeler 66 15.0% 51 473 7 13 21.3% Jared Cook 55 12.5% 33 371 3 7 11.5%

