Publish date:
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne has 42 catches (53 targets) and paces the Patriots with 623 receiving yards (51.9 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
- Bourne has been the target of 53 of his team's 391 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Bourne has been on the receiving end of 7.1% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have thrown the ball in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Against the Bills, Bourne collected 35 receiving yards in his only career matchup, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bills.
- The 189.1 passing yards the Bills give up per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
- The Bills have given up eight touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Titans, Bourne was targeted six times and racked up five catches for 61 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- Bourne has 201 receiving yards on 13 catches (14 targets) with three touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 67.0 yards per game.
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
53
13.6%
42
623
5
4
7.1%
Jakobi Meyers
90
23.0%
59
620
1
8
14.3%
Nelson Agholor
54
13.8%
32
416
3
6
10.7%
Hunter Henry
50
12.8%
35
394
7
13
23.2%
