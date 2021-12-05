Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Kendrick Bourne for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC East rivals square off in Week 13 when Bourne's New England Patriots (8-4) hit the field against the Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne has 42 catches (53 targets) and paces the Patriots with 623 receiving yards (51.9 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

Bourne has been the target of 53 of his team's 391 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Bourne has been on the receiving end of 7.1% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bourne's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Bourne collected 35 receiving yards in his only career matchup, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bills.

The 189.1 passing yards the Bills give up per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Bills have given up eight touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Titans, Bourne was targeted six times and racked up five catches for 61 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Bourne has 201 receiving yards on 13 catches (14 targets) with three touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 67.0 yards per game.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 53 13.6% 42 623 5 4 7.1% Jakobi Meyers 90 23.0% 59 620 1 8 14.3% Nelson Agholor 54 13.8% 32 416 3 6 10.7% Hunter Henry 50 12.8% 35 394 7 13 23.2%

Powered By Data Skrive