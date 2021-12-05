Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Kendrick Bourne for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC East rivals square off in Week 13 when Bourne's New England Patriots (8-4) hit the field against the Buffalo Bills (7-4) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bourne has 42 catches (53 targets) and paces the Patriots with 623 receiving yards (51.9 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
  • Bourne has been the target of 53 of his team's 391 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Bourne has been on the receiving end of 7.1% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have thrown the ball in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bourne's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Against the Bills, Bourne collected 35 receiving yards in his only career matchup, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bills.
  • The 189.1 passing yards the Bills give up per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
  • The Bills have given up eight touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Titans, Bourne was targeted six times and racked up five catches for 61 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • Bourne has 201 receiving yards on 13 catches (14 targets) with three touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 67.0 yards per game.

Bourne's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

53

13.6%

42

623

5

4

7.1%

Jakobi Meyers

90

23.0%

59

620

1

8

14.3%

Nelson Agholor

54

13.8%

32

416

3

6

10.7%

Hunter Henry

50

12.8%

35

394

7

13

23.2%

Powered By Data Skrive