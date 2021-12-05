Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Minnesota vs. Detroit

Author:

Kirk Cousins has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. NFC North opponents meet in Week 13 when Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (5-6) take on the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins has thrown for 3,013 yards (273.9 ypg) on 275-of-406 passing with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 18 times for 69 yards and one touchdown, averaging 6.3 yards per game.
  • The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.9% of the time while running the ball 42.1% of the time.
  • Cousins has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 44.3% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In eight matchups against the Lions, Cousins averaged 274.6 passing yards per game, 1.9 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Cousins threw a touchdown pass in all of those contests against the Lions, while throwing multiple TDs four times.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • This week Cousins will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (255.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Lions have allowed 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Cousins put together a 238-yard performance against the 49ers last week, completing 62.5% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Cousins has 873 passing yards (291.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 66.3% of his throws and collecting seven touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

98

24.0%

67

1027

6

13

27.7%

Adam Thielen

90

22.0%

63

686

10

12

25.5%

Tyler Conklin

55

13.4%

40

413

3

10

21.3%

Powered By Data Skrive