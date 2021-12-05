Kirk Cousins has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. NFC North opponents meet in Week 13 when Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (5-6) take on the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins has thrown for 3,013 yards (273.9 ypg) on 275-of-406 passing with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 18 times for 69 yards and one touchdown, averaging 6.3 yards per game.

The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.9% of the time while running the ball 42.1% of the time.

Cousins has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 44.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Detroit

In eight matchups against the Lions, Cousins averaged 274.6 passing yards per game, 1.9 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Cousins threw a touchdown pass in all of those contests against the Lions, while throwing multiple TDs four times.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

This week Cousins will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (255.1 yards allowed per game).

The Lions have allowed 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Cousins put together a 238-yard performance against the 49ers last week, completing 62.5% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns with one interception.

Cousins has 873 passing yards (291.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 66.3% of his throws and collecting seven touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 98 24.0% 67 1027 6 13 27.7% Adam Thielen 90 22.0% 63 686 10 12 25.5% Tyler Conklin 55 13.4% 40 413 3 10 21.3%

Powered By Data Skrive