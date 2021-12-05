Publish date:
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Minnesota vs. Detroit
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins has thrown for 3,013 yards (273.9 ypg) on 275-of-406 passing with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 18 times for 69 yards and one touchdown, averaging 6.3 yards per game.
- The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.9% of the time while running the ball 42.1% of the time.
- Cousins has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 44.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
11
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
11
Matchup vs. Detroit
- In eight matchups against the Lions, Cousins averaged 274.6 passing yards per game, 1.9 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Cousins threw a touchdown pass in all of those contests against the Lions, while throwing multiple TDs four times.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- This week Cousins will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (255.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Lions have allowed 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Cousins put together a 238-yard performance against the 49ers last week, completing 62.5% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns with one interception.
- Cousins has 873 passing yards (291.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 66.3% of his throws and collecting seven touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
98
24.0%
67
1027
6
13
27.7%
Adam Thielen
90
22.0%
63
686
10
12
25.5%
Tyler Conklin
55
13.4%
40
413
3
10
21.3%
