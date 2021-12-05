Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

There will be player props available for Kyle Pitts before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 13 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts' 661 receiving yards (60.1 per game) lead the Falcons. He has 45 receptions on 75 targets with one touchdown.
  • Pitts has been the target of 75 of his team's 392 passing attempts this season, or 19.1% of the target share.
  • Pitts (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Pitts had 73 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Buccaneers, 16.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
  • Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Buccaneers.
  • The 262.2 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 27th in the NFL, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars last week, Pitts was targeted six times and totaled 26 yards on two receptions.
  • Pitts has caught nine passes on 18 targets for 115 yards, averaging 38.3 yards in his last three games.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

75

19.1%

45

661

1

9

18.8%

Cordarrelle Patterson

52

13.3%

41

500

5

9

18.8%

Calvin Ridley

52

13.3%

31

281

2

10

20.8%

Russell Gage

41

10.5%

27

270

2

4

8.3%

