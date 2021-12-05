Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts' 661 receiving yards (60.1 per game) lead the Falcons. He has 45 receptions on 75 targets with one touchdown.
- Pitts has been the target of 75 of his team's 392 passing attempts this season, or 19.1% of the target share.
- Pitts (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Pitts had 73 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Buccaneers, 16.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
- Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Buccaneers.
- The 262.2 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers' defense is 27th in the NFL, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jaguars last week, Pitts was targeted six times and totaled 26 yards on two receptions.
- Pitts has caught nine passes on 18 targets for 115 yards, averaging 38.3 yards in his last three games.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
75
19.1%
45
661
1
9
18.8%
Cordarrelle Patterson
52
13.3%
41
500
5
9
18.8%
Calvin Ridley
52
13.3%
31
281
2
10
20.8%
Russell Gage
41
10.5%
27
270
2
4
8.3%
