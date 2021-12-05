There will be player props available for Kyle Pitts before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 13 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts' 661 receiving yards (60.1 per game) lead the Falcons. He has 45 receptions on 75 targets with one touchdown.

Pitts has been the target of 75 of his team's 392 passing attempts this season, or 19.1% of the target share.

Pitts (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Pitts had 73 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Buccaneers, 16.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).

Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Buccaneers.

The 262.2 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers' defense is 27th in the NFL, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Pitts was targeted six times and totaled 26 yards on two receptions.

Pitts has caught nine passes on 18 targets for 115 yards, averaging 38.3 yards in his last three games.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 75 19.1% 45 661 1 9 18.8% Cordarrelle Patterson 52 13.3% 41 500 5 9 18.8% Calvin Ridley 52 13.3% 31 281 2 10 20.8% Russell Gage 41 10.5% 27 270 2 4 8.3%

