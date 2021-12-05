Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

There will be player props available for Lamar Jackson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents square off in Week 13 when Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (8-3) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson has passed for 2,612 yards (237.5 per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes (219-for-341), with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 707 rushing yards on 123 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 64.3 yards per game.
  • The Ravens have thrown the football in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jackson has attempted 39 of his 341 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

7

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Jackson averaged 76.2 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Steelers, 157.3 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Jackson threw a touchdown pass two times over those contests against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
  • The 251.9 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Steelers have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Jackson put together a 165-yard performance against the Browns last week, completing 62.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with four interceptions.
  • Jackson tacked on 68 yards on 17 carries, averaging four yards per carry.
  • Jackson has 403 passing yards (134.3 ypg) to lead Baltimore, completing 61.3% of his throws and recording two touchdown passes with five interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed 26 times for 107 yards, averaging 35.7 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

92

23.7%

60

770

6

7

17.1%

Mark Andrews

89

22.9%

60

761

5

11

26.8%

Sammy Watkins

40

10.3%

23

355

0

2

4.9%

