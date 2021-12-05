There will be player props available for Lamar Jackson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents square off in Week 13 when Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (8-3) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has passed for 2,612 yards (237.5 per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes (219-for-341), with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He has tacked on 707 rushing yards on 123 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 64.3 yards per game.

The Ravens have thrown the football in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Jackson has attempted 39 of his 341 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 7 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Jackson averaged 76.2 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Steelers, 157.3 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Jackson threw a touchdown pass two times over those contests against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

The 251.9 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Steelers have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Jackson put together a 165-yard performance against the Browns last week, completing 62.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with four interceptions.

Jackson tacked on 68 yards on 17 carries, averaging four yards per carry.

Jackson has 403 passing yards (134.3 ypg) to lead Baltimore, completing 61.3% of his throws and recording two touchdown passes with five interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed 26 times for 107 yards, averaging 35.7 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 92 23.7% 60 770 6 7 17.1% Mark Andrews 89 22.9% 60 761 5 11 26.8% Sammy Watkins 40 10.3% 23 355 0 2 4.9%

