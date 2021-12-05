Publish date:
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jackson has passed for 2,612 yards (237.5 per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes (219-for-341), with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 707 rushing yards on 123 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 64.3 yards per game.
- The Ravens have thrown the football in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
- Jackson has attempted 39 of his 341 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.9% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Steelers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
7
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Jackson averaged 76.2 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Steelers, 157.3 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Jackson threw a touchdown pass two times over those contests against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- The 251.9 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Steelers have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Jackson put together a 165-yard performance against the Browns last week, completing 62.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with four interceptions.
- Jackson tacked on 68 yards on 17 carries, averaging four yards per carry.
- Jackson has 403 passing yards (134.3 ypg) to lead Baltimore, completing 61.3% of his throws and recording two touchdown passes with five interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed 26 times for 107 yards, averaging 35.7 yards per game.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
92
23.7%
60
770
6
7
17.1%
Mark Andrews
89
22.9%
60
761
5
11
26.8%
Sammy Watkins
40
10.3%
23
355
0
2
4.9%
Powered By Data Skrive