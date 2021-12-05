Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Washington Football Team (5-6) will try to extend their three-game winning run against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) in Week 13.

Odds for Raiders vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 54.5% of Washington's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 48.
  • Sunday's total is 3.7 points higher than the combined 44.3 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 52.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.4 more than the 48 total in this contest.
  • Raiders games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Las Vegas is 6-6-0 this season.
  • The Raiders have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Raiders put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team give up (25.6).
  • Las Vegas is 6-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25.6 points.
  • The Raiders average 26.3 more yards per game (385.6) than the Football Team allow per matchup (359.3).
  • Las Vegas is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 359.3 yards.
  • This year, the Raiders have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Football Team have forced 12.
  • In Washington's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Football Team have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this year.
  • Washington's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
  • The Football Team put up 20.8 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the Raiders allow (26.8).
  • Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.8 points.
  • The Football Team average 349.9 yards per game, only 10.6 fewer than the 360.5 the Raiders give up.
  • Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up more than 360.5 yards.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (12).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 3-3 overall.
  • At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 1.5-point favorites or greater.
  • This year, Las Vegas has gone over the total in four of six games at home.
  • Raiders home games this season average 49.0 total points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (48).
  • Washington has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, away from home.
  • The Football Team are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • In three of five away games this season, Washington has hit the over.
  • Football Team away games this season average 46.0 total points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).

