The Washington Football Team (5-6) will try to extend their three-game winning run against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) in Week 13.

Odds for Raiders vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 54.5% of Washington's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 48.

Sunday's total is 3.7 points higher than the combined 44.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 52.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.4 more than the 48 total in this contest.

Raiders games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Raiders stats and trends

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 6-6-0 this season.

The Raiders have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Raiders put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team give up (25.6).

Las Vegas is 6-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25.6 points.

The Raiders average 26.3 more yards per game (385.6) than the Football Team allow per matchup (359.3).

Las Vegas is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 359.3 yards.

This year, the Raiders have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Football Team have forced 12.

Washington stats and trends

In Washington's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Football Team have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this year.

Washington's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Football Team put up 20.8 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the Raiders allow (26.8).

Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.8 points.

The Football Team average 349.9 yards per game, only 10.6 fewer than the 360.5 the Raiders give up.

Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up more than 360.5 yards.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (12).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 3-3 overall.

At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 1.5-point favorites or greater.

This year, Las Vegas has gone over the total in four of six games at home.

Raiders home games this season average 49.0 total points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

Washington has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, away from home.

The Football Team are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

In three of five away games this season, Washington has hit the over.

Football Team away games this season average 46.0 total points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).

