In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Laviska Shenault Jr. and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Shenault's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) and the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) take the field in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault's 45 grabs have yielded 441 yards (40.1 ypg). He's been targeted 71 times.

Shenault has been the target of 17.8% (71 total) of his team's 400 passing attempts this season.

Shenault (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.1% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Shenault's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Rams are giving up 267.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Falcons, Shenault was targeted nine times and recorded five catches for 33 yards.

Shenault's stat line in his last three games shows 13 grabs for 98 yards. He put up 32.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 22 times.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 71 17.8% 45 441 0 6 17.1% Marvin Jones Jr. 79 19.8% 46 529 3 9 25.7% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 - Jamal Agnew 39 9.8% 24 229 1 3 8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive