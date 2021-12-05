There will be player prop bet markets available for Leonard Fournette ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals square off in Week 13 when Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fournette's team-high 621 rushing yards (56.5 per game) have come on 139 carries, with seven touchdowns.

And he has added 51 catches for 354 yards (32.2 per game) and one receiving TD.

He has received 139 of his team's 246 carries this season (56.5%).

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.4% of the time while running the ball 34.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 8 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Over his four career matchups against them, Fournette has averaged 46.2 rushing yards per game versus the Falcons, 16.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of four games versus the Falcons Fournette has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.

In terms of defending against the run, the Falcons are 23rd in the NFL, conceding 124.9 yards per game.

Fournette and the Buccaneers will face off against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

Against the Colts last week, Fournette rushed 17 times for 100 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and scored three touchdowns.

He tacked on 31 yards on seven receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

In his last three games, Fournette has taken 38 carries for 182 yards (60.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has added 115 receiving yards on 21 catches (38.3 yards per game) plus one TD.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 139 56.5% 621 7 36 62.1% 4.5 Ronald Jones II 59 24.0% 264 3 11 19.0% 4.5 Giovani Bernard 7 2.8% 55 0 0 0.0% 7.9 Tom Brady 18 7.3% 53 1 7 12.1% 2.9

