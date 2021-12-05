Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Leonard Fournette ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals square off in Week 13 when Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fournette's team-high 621 rushing yards (56.5 per game) have come on 139 carries, with seven touchdowns.
  • And he has added 51 catches for 354 yards (32.2 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • He has received 139 of his team's 246 carries this season (56.5%).
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.4% of the time while running the ball 34.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

8

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Over his four career matchups against them, Fournette has averaged 46.2 rushing yards per game versus the Falcons, 16.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of four games versus the Falcons Fournette has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Falcons are 23rd in the NFL, conceding 124.9 yards per game.
  • Fournette and the Buccaneers will face off against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Colts last week, Fournette rushed 17 times for 100 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and scored three touchdowns.
  • He tacked on 31 yards on seven receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • In his last three games, Fournette has taken 38 carries for 182 yards (60.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has added 115 receiving yards on 21 catches (38.3 yards per game) plus one TD.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Leonard Fournette

139

56.5%

621

7

36

62.1%

4.5

Ronald Jones II

59

24.0%

264

3

11

19.0%

4.5

Giovani Bernard

7

2.8%

55

0

0

0.0%

7.9

Tom Brady

18

7.3%

53

1

7

12.1%

2.9

