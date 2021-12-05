The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) will attempt to halt a three-game skid when they clash with the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) in Week 13.

Odds for Rams vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in seven of 11 games this season.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 48 points in three of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.9, is 5.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.6 points fewer than the 49.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.3 points per game in 2020, 2.3 more than Sunday's total.

The 48 over/under in this game is 1.1 points above the 46.9 average total in Jaguars games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Rams have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 12.5 points or more.

Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Rams average just 1.5 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars give up (25.7).

Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.7 points.

The Rams rack up 384.1 yards per game, 23.8 more yards than the 360.3 the Jaguars allow per contest.

Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team picks up more than 360.3 yards.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, eight more than the Jaguars' takeaways (6).

Jaguars stats and trends

In Jacksonville's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Jaguars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over on just two of 11 set point totals (18.2%).

The Jaguars score 8.2 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Rams allow (23.9).

The Jaguars collect 28.8 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Rams give up per outing (351.6).

Jacksonville is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team piles up more than 351.6 yards.

This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 19 times, four more than the Rams' takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.

At home, the Rams are winless ATS (0-1) as 12.5-point favorites or more.

In five games at home this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total three times.

Rams home games this season average 51.8 total points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

Jacksonville is 0-4 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

In four away games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

The average total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.9 points, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).

