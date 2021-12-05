Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) will attempt to halt a three-game skid when they clash with the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) in Week 13.

Odds for Rams vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in seven of 11 games this season.
  • Jacksonville's games have gone over 48 points in three of 11 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.9, is 5.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 1.6 points fewer than the 49.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.3 points per game in 2020, 2.3 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 48 over/under in this game is 1.1 points above the 46.9 average total in Jaguars games this season.
  • Los Angeles has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Rams have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 12.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams average just 1.5 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars give up (25.7).
  • Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.7 points.
  • The Rams rack up 384.1 yards per game, 23.8 more yards than the 360.3 the Jaguars allow per contest.
  • Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team picks up more than 360.3 yards.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, eight more than the Jaguars' takeaways (6).
  • In Jacksonville's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Jaguars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.
  • Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over on just two of 11 set point totals (18.2%).
  • The Jaguars score 8.2 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Rams allow (23.9).
  • The Jaguars collect 28.8 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Rams give up per outing (351.6).
  • Jacksonville is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team piles up more than 351.6 yards.
  • This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 19 times, four more than the Rams' takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.
  • At home, the Rams are winless ATS (0-1) as 12.5-point favorites or more.
  • In five games at home this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total three times.
  • Rams home games this season average 51.8 total points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (48).
  • Jacksonville is 0-4 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • In four away games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
  • The average total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.9 points, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).

