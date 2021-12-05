Before placing any wagers on Mac Jones' player prop bets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones' New England Patriots (8-4) and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) play in a Week 13 matchup between AFC East opponents at Highmark Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones leads New England with 2,850 passing yards (237.5 per game) and has a 70.3% completion percentage this year (268-of-381) while throwing 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 27 times for 71 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per game.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Jones has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Buffalo

The Bills are giving up 189.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.

With eight passing TDs conceded this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Jones went 23-for-32 (71.9%) for 310 yards with two touchdown passes.

He also added 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry without a touchdown.

Jones has put up 715 passing yards (238.3 per game) and has a 79% completion percentage this year (64-of-81) over his last three games, while throwing six touchdowns and one interception.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 53 13.6% 42 623 5 4 7.1% Jakobi Meyers 90 23.0% 59 620 1 8 14.3% Nelson Agholor 54 13.8% 32 416 3 6 10.7%

