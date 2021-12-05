Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Mac Jones' player prop bets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones' New England Patriots (8-4) and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) play in a Week 13 matchup between AFC East opponents at Highmark Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones leads New England with 2,850 passing yards (237.5 per game) and has a 70.3% completion percentage this year (268-of-381) while throwing 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 27 times for 71 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
  • The Patriots have thrown the ball in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jones has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • The Bills are giving up 189.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.
  • With eight passing TDs conceded this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans last week, Jones went 23-for-32 (71.9%) for 310 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • He also added 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Jones has put up 715 passing yards (238.3 per game) and has a 79% completion percentage this year (64-of-81) over his last three games, while throwing six touchdowns and one interception.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

53

13.6%

42

623

5

4

7.1%

Jakobi Meyers

90

23.0%

59

620

1

8

14.3%

Nelson Agholor

54

13.8%

32

416

3

6

10.7%

