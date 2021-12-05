Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - New England vs. Buffalo
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones leads New England with 2,850 passing yards (237.5 per game) and has a 70.3% completion percentage this year (268-of-381) while throwing 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 27 times for 71 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
- The Patriots have thrown the ball in 53.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
- Jones has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- The Bills are giving up 189.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.
- With eight passing TDs conceded this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans last week, Jones went 23-for-32 (71.9%) for 310 yards with two touchdown passes.
- He also added 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Jones has put up 715 passing yards (238.3 per game) and has a 79% completion percentage this year (64-of-81) over his last three games, while throwing six touchdowns and one interception.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
53
13.6%
42
623
5
4
7.1%
Jakobi Meyers
90
23.0%
59
620
1
8
14.3%
Nelson Agholor
54
13.8%
32
416
3
6
10.7%
