Before placing any wagers on Mark Andrews' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) play in a Week 13 matchup between AFC North foes at Heinz Field.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews' 89 targets have led to 60 grabs for 761 yards (69.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 22.9% of the 388 passes thrown by his team have gone Andrews' way.

Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 26.8% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have called a pass in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 8 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In his five matchups against the Steelers, Andrews' 27.8 receiving yards average is 27.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).

In five matchups with the Steelers, Andrews has not had a touchdown catch.

The Steelers are allowing 251.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Browns, Andrews was targeted 10 times and racked up four catches for 65 yards (16.2 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Andrews' stat line in his last three games shows 18 catches for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 67.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 28 times.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 89 22.9% 60 761 5 11 26.8% Marquise Brown 92 23.7% 60 770 6 7 17.1% Sammy Watkins 40 10.3% 23 355 0 2 4.9% Rashod Bateman 38 9.8% 25 301 0 2 4.9%

