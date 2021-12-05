In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Marquise Brown and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) play in a Week 13 matchup between AFC North foes at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has been targeted 92 times and has 60 catches, leading the Ravens with 770 receiving yards (70.0 ypg) plus six touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.7% of the 388 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.

Brown has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 17.1% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while running the football 48.1% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Brown is averaging 31.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Steelers, 36.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).

Brown has caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 251.9 passing yards the Steelers yield per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Brown caught eight passes for 51 yards while being targeted 10 times.

Brown's 14 grabs over his last three games have turned into 88 yards (29.3 ypg). He's been targeted 23 times.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 92 23.7% 60 770 6 7 17.1% Mark Andrews 89 22.9% 60 761 5 11 26.8% Sammy Watkins 40 10.3% 23 355 0 2 4.9% Rashod Bateman 38 9.8% 25 301 0 2 4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive