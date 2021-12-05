Publish date:
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown has been targeted 92 times and has 60 catches, leading the Ravens with 770 receiving yards (70.0 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.7% of the 388 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
- Brown has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 17.1% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while running the football 48.1% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Steelers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Brown is averaging 31.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Steelers, 36.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).
- Brown has caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The 251.9 passing yards the Steelers yield per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Brown caught eight passes for 51 yards while being targeted 10 times.
- Brown's 14 grabs over his last three games have turned into 88 yards (29.3 ypg). He's been targeted 23 times.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
92
23.7%
60
770
6
7
17.1%
Mark Andrews
89
22.9%
60
761
5
11
26.8%
Sammy Watkins
40
10.3%
23
355
0
2
4.9%
Rashod Bateman
38
9.8%
25
301
0
2
4.9%
Powered By Data Skrive