Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Marquise Brown and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) play in a Week 13 matchup between AFC North foes at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown has been targeted 92 times and has 60 catches, leading the Ravens with 770 receiving yards (70.0 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.7% of the 388 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
  • Brown has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 17.1% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while running the football 48.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Brown is averaging 31.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Steelers, 36.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).
  • Brown has caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 251.9 passing yards the Steelers yield per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Brown caught eight passes for 51 yards while being targeted 10 times.
  • Brown's 14 grabs over his last three games have turned into 88 yards (29.3 ypg). He's been targeted 23 times.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

92

23.7%

60

770

6

7

17.1%

Mark Andrews

89

22.9%

60

761

5

11

26.8%

Sammy Watkins

40

10.3%

23

355

0

2

4.9%

Rashod Bateman

38

9.8%

25

301

0

2

4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive