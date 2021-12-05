Before placing any bets on Marvin Jones Jr.'s player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) and the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) square off in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has hauled in 46 receptions for 529 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 79 times, and averages 48.1 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 19.8% of the 400 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.

Jones (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Jones put up 10 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Rams, 40.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jones caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Rams.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The 267.3 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Falcons, Jones was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 43 yards.

During his last three games, Jones has racked up 43.3 yards per game, hauling in 10 passes on 19 targets.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 79 19.8% 46 529 3 9 25.7% Laviska Shenault Jr. 71 17.8% 45 441 0 6 17.1% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 - Jamal Agnew 39 9.8% 24 229 1 3 8.6%

