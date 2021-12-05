Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Jacksonville vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before placing any bets on Marvin Jones Jr.'s player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) and the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) square off in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has hauled in 46 receptions for 529 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 79 times, and averages 48.1 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 19.8% of the 400 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.
  • Jones (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Jones put up 10 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Rams, 40.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jones caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Rams.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The 267.3 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Falcons, Jones was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 43 yards.
  • During his last three games, Jones has racked up 43.3 yards per game, hauling in 10 passes on 19 targets.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

79

19.8%

46

529

3

9

25.7%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

71

17.8%

45

441

0

6

17.1%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

Jamal Agnew

39

9.8%

24

229

1

3

8.6%

