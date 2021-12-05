Publish date:
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Jacksonville vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds
Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has hauled in 46 receptions for 529 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 79 times, and averages 48.1 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 19.8% of the 400 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.
- Jones (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Rams.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Jones put up 10 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Rams, 40.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jones caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Rams.
- Note: Jones' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The 267.3 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Falcons, Jones was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 43 yards.
- During his last three games, Jones has racked up 43.3 yards per game, hauling in 10 passes on 19 targets.
Jones' Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
79
19.8%
46
529
3
9
25.7%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
71
17.8%
45
441
0
6
17.1%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
Jamal Agnew
39
9.8%
24
229
1
3
8.6%
Powered By Data Skrive