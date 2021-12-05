Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Matt Ryan will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals square off in Week 13 when Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Ryan has thrown for 2,617 yards (237.9 per game) while completing 256 of 379 passes (67.5%), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 21 times for 43 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.9 yards per game.
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Ryan accounts for 58.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 48 of his 379 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Ryan averaged 313.2 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Buccaneers, 60.7 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Ryan recorded one touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDs seven times against the Buccaneers.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The 262.2 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 21 passing TDs allowed this season, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jaguars, Ryan went 19-for-29 (65.5 percent) for 190 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
  • Ryan has thrown for 460 yards (153.3 ypg) on 47-of-78 passing with one touchdown and five interceptions over his last three games.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

75

19.1%

45

661

1

9

18.8%

Cordarrelle Patterson

52

13.3%

41

500

5

9

18.8%

Calvin Ridley

52

13.3%

31

281

2

10

20.8%

Powered By Data Skrive