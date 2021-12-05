Matt Ryan will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals square off in Week 13 when Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Ryan has thrown for 2,617 yards (237.9 per game) while completing 256 of 379 passes (67.5%), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 21 times for 43 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.9 yards per game.

The Falcons have called a pass in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Ryan accounts for 58.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 48 of his 379 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Ryan averaged 313.2 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Buccaneers, 60.7 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Ryan recorded one touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDs seven times against the Buccaneers.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The 262.2 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 21 passing TDs allowed this season, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jaguars, Ryan went 19-for-29 (65.5 percent) for 190 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

Ryan has thrown for 460 yards (153.3 ypg) on 47-of-78 passing with one touchdown and five interceptions over his last three games.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 75 19.1% 45 661 1 9 18.8% Cordarrelle Patterson 52 13.3% 41 500 5 9 18.8% Calvin Ridley 52 13.3% 31 281 2 10 20.8%

