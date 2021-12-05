Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Ryan has thrown for 2,617 yards (237.9 per game) while completing 256 of 379 passes (67.5%), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 21 times for 43 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.9 yards per game.
- The Falcons have called a pass in 60.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
- Ryan accounts for 58.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 48 of his 379 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Buccaneers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Ryan averaged 313.2 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Buccaneers, 60.7 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
- Ryan recorded one touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDs seven times against the Buccaneers.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- The 262.2 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 21 passing TDs allowed this season, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Jaguars, Ryan went 19-for-29 (65.5 percent) for 190 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
- Ryan has thrown for 460 yards (153.3 ypg) on 47-of-78 passing with one touchdown and five interceptions over his last three games.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
75
19.1%
45
661
1
9
18.8%
Cordarrelle Patterson
52
13.3%
41
500
5
9
18.8%
Calvin Ridley
52
13.3%
31
281
2
10
20.8%
Powered By Data Skrive